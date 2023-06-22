What did Majorjon Kaylor do? Chilling details emerge after Idaho father fatally shoots neighboring family to protect daughters

On Monday, June 19, Majorjon Kaylor (31) was arrested for murdering four members of a neighboring family. According to the Columbian, the suspect claimed that he murdered the four family members because one of them, 18-year-old Devin Smith, had allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's children.

As reported by the New York Post, the deceased victims of the shooting are Kenneth Guardipee (65), his daughter Kenna Guardipee (41), and her children Devin Smith (18) and Aiken Smith (16). The quadruple homicide currently remains under investigation by Idaho authorities.

Majorjon Kaylor reportedly faces four charges of fourth-degree murder in connection to the massacre of the Guardipee-Smith household.

The timeline of the allegations against Majorjon Kaylor

As reported by NBC News, Majorjon Kaylor and his wife claimed that Devin Smith would inappropriately touch himself in front of his bedroom window, which was visible to the suspect's daughters. In response, Majorjon and his wife filed a police report for indecent exposure.

The authorities proceeded to send the case to a county prosecutor. KHQ reported that Devin Smith is said to have had a history of behaviorial issues, though the nature of these problems was not disclosed. Katy James, a family friend of the Guardipee's, said that Smith also struggled with a learning disability.

Kaylee Kaylor said that her husband had informed her that if Devin Smith displayed any more inappropriate behavior, this would be taken care of. However, she clarified that she thought this meant her husband would beat someone up, not fatally shoot them. The suspect's wife said that she and her husband had also shared a meme that depicted someone shooting a suspected child predator.

On the evening of Sunday, June 18, Majorjon Kaylor argued with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how he approached the situation. Eventually, the suspect drew a firearm and gunned down the duo, before entering their apartment and fatally shooting the teenagers.

The affidavit reported that afterwards, the suspect informed his wife of the massacre, telling her that their children were now "safe." Afterwards, the suspect gave his wife his key and wallet with the knowledge that he would be detained by officers. He was at the location when authorities arrived, and turned himself in without incident.

In an interview with the police, the suspect said that he "snapped" and "lost it" as he was angry that the Guardipees had not taken the allegations against Devin Smith seriously. In addition to the felony murder charges, Majorjon Kaylor has also been charged with burglary. While he did not steal anything, under Idaho law, it is considered burglary to tresspass on a property.

