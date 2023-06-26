“Lori, you have taken my parents”: Girlfriend of convicted dentist Larry Rudolph sentenced to 17 years in prison

On Friday, June 23, the girlfriend of Larry Rudolph, a dentist found guilty of murdering his wife Bianca, was sentenced to 17 years in prison. She has been convicted of being an accessory to the murder of Bianca Rudolph in 2016. Ana, Larry Rudolph’s daughter, stated that Lori had plotted to kill her mother. She was further heard saying:

“Lori, you have taken my parents.”

In 2022, Larry Rudolph’s girlfriend,, Lori was convicted of perjury, obstructing a grand jury in a case that attracted national attention, and being an accessory to murder. Larry’s sentencing was also scheduled for this week. However, it has now been postponed.

Lori Milliron’s attorney, John Dill, believed that the sentencing was too extreme and has decided to appeal. Dill further argued that the convictions do not prove that she was involved in the murder, and only prove her perjury.

In 2016, Larry’s wife, Bianca, was fatally shot while she was packing to leave Zambia for the US. It was later stated by Assistant US Attorney Bishop Grewell that Larry Rudolph reportedly specified during an argument that he killed his wife. The same year, the convicted dentist further claimed that his wife accidentally killed herself after she dropped the firearm and triggered the shot.

Following the murder, along with Larry, his girlfriend was also tried. Lori was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact of murder, obstruction of justice, and two counts of perjury. Finally, on Friday, Lori’s sentencing hearing took place, where she was ordered to be behind bars for 17 years.

According to federal judge William J. Martinez, Larry Rudolph’s girlfriend was further fined $25,0,000. Lori Milliron reportedly opted for a motion for non-guideline sentencing, which was disapproved. Instead, the judge approved the motion of the federal prosecutors for a “longer-than-usual” sentence. According to the prosecution,

“Lori Milliron encouraged Lawrence Rudolph to kill his wife for her. She told him to divorce Bianca Rudolph. When he said he couldn’t afford to do that, Milliron responded by helping Rudolph procure propofol – a lethal anesthetic drug that could be used as a poison – before he took the trip where he did what she had wanted: get rid of Bianca.”

Aside from that, defense attorney John Dill revealed that they are going to appeal both the jury’s verdict and the sentence given by the judge. Dill said:

“We believe the sentence is excessive and bears no reasonable relationship to the two counts of perjury before the grand jury that formed the basis of the charges of obstruction and accessory after the fact.”

It was further confirmed that Larry Rudolph has also been found guilty of murdering his wife and defrauding several life insurance companies. Till the end of his trial, Larry maintained his innocence and claimed that he had nothing to do with his wife’s death and that it was an accident. However, prosecutors described the incident as a “premeditated crime.”

