What happened at Whiskey Barrel Saloon? Oklahoma City bar shooting leaves three dead and three injured 

On Saturday, April 1, a gunfight between biker gangs at an Oklahoma City bar around 10:00 pm ET left three people dead and three others injured. As per the Oklahoma City Police, the incident occurred at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.

The three deceased victims were found dead at the scene. While no suspects have been named, investigators believe that members of several different motorcycle clubs were involved.

Trigger warning: This article concerns and includes mentions of gun violence, reader discretion is advised.

As per CNN, of the three injured victims who were transported to the hospital, one is in critical condition while two others have sustained non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have told civilians to avoid the area, and officials have been posted at the scene to ensure that there is no further violence between the biker groups.

Oklahoma City officers investigate the Whiskey Barrel Saloon shootout, whose victims are yet to be identified

In an official statement, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Cooper said that they are yet to identify the victims. It was additionally reported that the number of suspects involved in the shooting and their names have not been confirmed as of yet. Cooper added that the police have no leads at this point in time.

Authorities stated that while several people were shot in the incident, they will investigate it as if it were any other homicide. The department noted that they do not typically receive any information about injured victims from the hospital unless they have been declared deceased.

Motorcycle Club violence in America and other countries

As per the US Department of Justice, there are approximately 500 motorcycle clubs across America. While most of them are considered harmless social clubs for motorcycle enthusiasts, some clubs have been labeled organized crime groups. Due to this history, Oklahoma City officials have not expressed any surprise at the recent violence at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.

Factions identified as criminal gangs include Hells Angels, the Pagans, the Outlaws, and the Bandidos, who are reportedly involved in crimes such a racketeering, murder, and drug distribution. Certain clubs, like the Pagans Motorcycle Club, reportedly work closely with the American Cosa Nostra. The Mongols, a club that originated in California, have a German chapter that is reportedly affiliated with Lebanese organized crime groups.

While the FBI noted in a report that biker gangs do not take part in open gun violence at the same frequency as other street gangs, such as the Bloods, Crips, or MS-13, they have been involved in high-profile shootouts in the past. In 2015, a gunfight between the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs left nine dead and 18 injured. In 2022, the Hells Angels were involved in a non-fatal shootout with the Vagos motorcycle club on a Las Vegas freeway, leaving seven individuals injured.

Several groups, such as Hells Angels, have also transcended borders. Its members and other motorcycle clubs have been implicated in criminal activity in countries such as Australia, Thailand, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

