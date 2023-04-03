What did Mark Connole do? Shooting outside Trader Joe's in Los Angeles leaves one dead and three injured

On Saturday, April 1, a shooting in the parking lot of a Los Angeles Trader Joe's left one person dead and three others injured. The shooter has now been identified as Mark Connole. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute that arose during a drug deal.

Officials stated that one of the shooting suspects attempted to flee the scene, before being apprehended by the officers after a car chase.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

As per an official statement, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:45 pm in West Hills, near Fallbrook Avenue and Vanowen street. The incident involved multiple shooters who fired at each other.

Officials arrived to find one person dead at the scene. They also recovered two firearms. The incident remains under police investigation. The identity of the 45-year-old deceased victim has not been disclosed.

The aftermath of the Trader Joe's shooting

In an official statement summing up the Trader Joe's shooting, LAPD Deputy Police Chief Alan Hamilton said:

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the dispute centered around a narcotics transaction in the area. During that dispute, multiple suspects produced firearms and fired at each other."

Hamilton said that the suspect fled the scene in a car, but was soon involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle, which left at least one civilian with non-life-threatening injuries. After the crash, the suspect stole another car, before continuing to lead the officers in a pursuit, as per Fox 11.

Officers eventually stopped the second vehicle before arresting the driver of the car, who was a woman, and a male passenger. The male suspect behind the Trader Joe's shooting was identified as 34-year-old Mark Connole.

As per Fox News, Mark Connole has been booked into Van Nuys jail on suspicion of murder. While officials could not confirm what led to the dispute amidst the suspected drug deal, they are investigating the possibility that the suspects have gang affiliations. Mark Connole's bail has been set at $2 million.

Investigators believe that Connole and the other gunmen in the Trader Joe's shooting may be known to the victims.

Authorities reported that two of the three victims involved in the shooting are still in area hospitals after having sustained serious injuries. Among the surviving victims, there were two 35-year-old women and one 45-year-old man. They did not confirm whether or not any of the victims will be charged in relation to the gunfight.

As per the New York Times, in the wake of the shooting, officials cordoned off the Trader Joe's and other local stores in the area, including Bob's Discount Furniture and a Chili's restaurant. While there may be other suspects involved in the incident, officials believe it is an isolated incident.

