WATCH: Video shows Congressmen Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie getting into major argument over gun violence

Congressmen Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie got into a heated argument over gun violence outside the House floor on Wednesday, March 29. The incident took place in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville on March 27, which left six people dead.

While Congressman Jamaal Bowman argued that stricter gun laws need to be implemented to prevent further mass shootings, Massie argued that the sentiment was misguided.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and mass shootings. Discretion is advised.

Bowman was a teacher in the Bronx and also founded a public middle school. He stood strong and passionately up for the children who died in Nashville.

In the footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, the two congressmen can be seen getting into each other's faces as they shout at one another.

While Democrats typically argue that Republicans are refusing to clamp down on gun laws so that they don't alienate their voters, the latter claim that the country's high number of mass shootings stems from a lack of adequate support for mental health issues.

What are the two stances presented by Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie?

In the footage, Jamaal Bowman can be heard attacking Republicans for refusing to vote on stricter gun laws.

"Calm down? Children are dying. Nine year old children!" Rep. Jamaal Bowman says in heated exchange with Rep. Thomas Massie outside House chamber



Bowman was a school principal

He can be heard saying:

“They’re cowards! They’re all cowards!”

He continued:

“They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children at all. Cowards! Pressure them. Force them to respond to the question, ‘Why the hell don’t you do anything to save America’s children?’ And let them explain that all the way up to Election Day in 2024.”

Thomas Massie argued that more people should be armed so that the public can defend themselves against mass shooters:

"You know, there’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Rep. Thomas Massie just got in something of a shouting match off the House floor over gun control

Thomas Massie went on to argue that an armed society will be fundementally safer. He also noted that it is a constitutional right. This left Jamaal Bowman enraged, as he claimed that the data indicates otherwise. According to the gun violence archive, America has experienced 130 mass shootings this year till now. Over the past three years, the country has seen more than 600.

Thomas Massie went on to outline other measures that could be taken to curb the endemic culture of mass shootings in America. He added that more funding needs to be provided for mental health institutions, while school security should also be ramped up at the same time.

Massie went on to condemn the Gun-Free School Zones Act, which prevents people from bringing guns on to the premises of schools. He argued that criminals will not adhere to these laws. Instead, he claimed, it would only prevent parents or teachers from defending children in the event of a mass shooting or any other attack.

