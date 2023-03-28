"Words have consequences": Jane Fonda pro life murder comment sparks outrage online in wake of Nashville shooting

American actress Jane Fonda was slammed online after she made some controversial comments while discussing abortion laws in the country. The 85-year-old appeared on ABC's talk show The View earlier this month along with her former Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

During their appearance, the topic of the controversial Roe. v Wade was brought up. The View's co-host Joy Behar asked Fonda what she would suggest to people who disagree with the court's decision about the right to abortion.

To this Jane responded with:

"Well, I've thought of murder."

Lily asked Fonda to repeat herself, and the latter repeated:

"Murder."

Behar clarified Fonda's comments by stating that she was "just kidding" before implying that people might misinterpret the words.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a school shooting which may not be suitable for everyone. Discretion is advised.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto FLASHBACK: Jane Fonda suggests people should ‘MURDER’ pro life Christians..



WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES..



FLASHBACK: Jane Fonda suggests people should ‘MURDER’ pro life Christians.. WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.. https://t.co/1WnWKXEPvF

While the actress faced backlash after her comment on March 11, 2023, she was called out once again after the mass shooting in Nashville that took place on Monday. A shooter opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which left three kids and three adults dead.

Netizens furious about Jane Fonda's previous comments in light of Nashville school shooting

After news of the mass shooting at the Nashville Catholic school gained traction on social media, netizens were quick to call out Jane Fonda for her comments on pro-lifers.

Several users slammed the actress "for inciting" the tragic incident and demanded her arrest on the matter. Other users asked for The View to be banned from television and being sued for airing the segment.

Lauren Witzke @LaurenWitzkeDE Jane Fonda and The View supported the idea of murdering Christian Pro-Lifers this month. They giggled like the wretched hyenas they are. Now that they have blood on their hands, do you think we will hear apologies? Jane Fonda and The View supported the idea of murdering Christian Pro-Lifers this month. They giggled like the wretched hyenas they are. Now that they have blood on their hands, do you think we will hear apologies? https://t.co/aWYMuqaUOW

Charles Harris @Charles95360054 @ChuckCallesto Jane Fonda will not be removed from polite society. She knows it, said it, and meant it. She is special in her mind. We are nothing in her rich world. We don't even exist. @ChuckCallesto Jane Fonda will not be removed from polite society. She knows it, said it, and meant it. She is special in her mind. We are nothing in her rich world. We don't even exist.

Rising serpent 🇺🇸 @rising_serpent Is the FBI going to investigate the view for inciting mass murder of school children?



Joy Behar: “Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?



Jane Fonda: “Well, murder.”



Is the FBI going to investigate the view for inciting mass murder of school children?Joy Behar: “Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?Jane Fonda: “Well, murder.”https://t.co/psQMUTvbRj

Jeremy @Jeremy_Ba11 @ChuckCallesto They should sue her and the view for $1 trillion @ChuckCallesto They should sue her and the view for $1 trillion

Spitfire @DogRightGirl Remember when Jane Fonda said people should go out and murder pro-life Christians? Remember when Jane Fonda said people should go out and murder pro-life Christians? https://t.co/CvStgtaIxL

Jane Fonda was using "hyperbole" to explain her stance on the abortion rights

Jane Fonda's comments were called out by Florida Rep. Anna Luna, amongst several others who implied that the actress was inciting the murder of pro-life politicians. On March 11, 2023, the 33-year-old politician took to her Twitter handle to slam Fonda and The View for condoning violence against women.

Anna wrote in her tweet that she had notified Capitol police about Fonda's call to "murder" people against abortion since Fonda was yet to label her comments as a joke at the time.

Anna Paulina Luna @realannapaulina



I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was “joking” with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one.



Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a… I have notifed Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians.I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was “joking” with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one.Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I have notifed Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians.I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was “joking” with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one. Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The politician wrote that Fonda's comments weren't just dangerous but very sick as they led to targeting and might even result in people getting seriously hurt.

She added:

"The View should be ashamed that they condone violence, especially against women elected officials as we are already targeted way more for stalking and violence way more than our male counterparts."

Post this, Fonda issued a statement to Newsweek clarifying her words on The View. Jane Fonda said that women's reproductive rights are a serious and important issue to her, and that the comments she made on The View were made in jest.

She added that her body language made it clear to the people in the room and those watching the show that she was "using hyperbole to make a point."

As for the tragic mass shooting that took place in Nashville on March 27, officials have identified the alleged shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. The suspect was shot to death by two officers when the former was engaged in firing at the second floor of the school.

Poll : 0 votes