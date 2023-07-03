What did Michael Masone do? Massapequa man arrested after police seize over 100 cases of illegal fireworks

On Saturday, July 1, Michael Masone from Massapequa, was arrested for being in possession of hundreds of cases of fireworks and mortars. According to Massapequa police, Michael Masone kept the fireworks in a canal behind his home in preparation for a Fourth of July celebration. Court documents state that Masone does not have a New York State pyrotechnic license.

Nassau DA @NassauDA



Fireworks possession, use or sale is illegal in Nassau County and handling illegal fireworks can be extremely harmful.



Be smart: Attend one of the many fireworks displays across our county. Let's make #July4th a fun and safe holiday.Fireworks possession, use or sale is illegal in Nassau County and handling illegal fireworks can be extremely harmful.Be smart: Attend one of the many fireworks displays across our county. Let's make #July4th a fun and safe holiday. Fireworks possession, use or sale is illegal in Nassau County and handling illegal fireworks can be extremely harmful. Be smart: Attend one of the many fireworks displays across our county. https://t.co/fMbhUO64kG

Although Michael Masone has refused to comment about the arrest, according to the felony complaint, he told detectives that he had done nothing wrong, as he had paid for the fireworks himself. He is currently facing several charges, including unlawful storage of explosives and unlawful possession of fireworks. Masone's first court appearance was scheduled for July 2, 2023.

Michael Masone possessed fireworks and explosives worth over $15,000

Michael Masone was arrested after the local Arson Bomb Squad investigated allegations about him being in possession of explosives. According to Long Island News, the 37-year-old was known around his area for elaborate Fourth of July Celebrations, which featured large-scale firework displays. The celebrations also reportedly included a slide and inflatable bounce house for the neighborhood children.

According to Nassau County authorities, Masone had 113 cases of fireworks and 400 mortars. The value of the fireworks and explosives seized exceeded $15,000.

Several community members have come forward to talk about Masone's conduct since his arrest. Masone's neighbor, Paul Gargiulo, described the defendant in the case as an upstanding local citizen who was dedicated to his community.

“We're very upset as to what happened. They're very nice people. Mike's a great guy. He does a lot of stuff for the community, and we were shocked at what went on," Gargiulo said.

Denise🇺🇸 @carnivalfanatic @Flutterbygypsy Strangely I heard fireworks from like 9pm-11pm.. Seem to have stopped now. Fireworks are illegal in Nassau County 🤔 @Flutterbygypsy Strangely I heard fireworks from like 9pm-11pm.. Seem to have stopped now. Fireworks are illegal in Nassau County 🤔

Upon announcing the arraignment of the Massapequa man, Nassau County authorities noted:

“For the safety and security of all residents and visitors, Nassau County Police will continue their zero-tolerance approach regarding the possession and illegal use of fireworks. The Nassau County Police Department reminds its residents that the use of explosives, including fireworks, is illegal and extremely dangerous.”

Stacey Sager @staceysager7 BIG change as July 4th approaches.. After conferring with the Fire Marshal, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs legislation “opting out” of a state law exempting sparkling devices. This means sparklers are now considered illegal fireworks in Nassau county. @CurranNassau BIG change as July 4th approaches.. After conferring with the Fire Marshal, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs legislation “opting out” of a state law exempting sparkling devices. This means sparklers are now considered illegal fireworks in Nassau county. @CurranNassau https://t.co/c4pX0gtv04

Nassau County is no stranger to illegal fireworks seizures. In the days leading up to the Fourth of July last year, county authorities made at least 12 arrests in response to several complaints about illegal fireworks, as per News 12.

James Hickman, the Nassau assistant Chief fire marshal, said that many illegal fireworks are crudely manufactured and don't meet safety regulations.

"Fireworks are illegal - fireworks are dangerous. You don't know what you're getting. They're not professional grade, many of them are in haphazard factories elsewhere and shipped here just to make a dollar," he said.

As per CBS, authorities across the nation are seizing illegal fireworks in the leadup to Fourth of July celebrations. On July 1, authorities in San Jose seized 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks after a storage unit was accidentally set ablaze.

Poll : 0 votes