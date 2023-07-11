What happened to Charice Rush? Officials identify driver killed in Chicago city bus crash that injured 15

On Sunday, July 9, Chicago woman Charice Rush died as a result of a devastating bus crash that left more than 15 others injured. According to ABC 7, Rush was a passenger in a Dodge Journey reportedly travelling south bound in a north bound lane. After a direct collision with a city bus, she was severely injured along with another passenger. Rush was subsequently transported to University of Chicago Medical Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The two other passengers of the Dodge Journey were brought to separate hospitals in critical condition. The bus driver and 12 bus passengers were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The fatal car accident is currently under police investigation.

The timeline of the crash that killed Charice Rush

The Chicago car accident occured at approximately 5:58 am on the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Charice Rush, who had celebrated her 37th birthday shortly before the crash, was travelling with two other people in the Dodge Journey. For unknown reasons, the car was allegedly going down the wrong side of the road.

The bus, which was going north, collided with the southbound Dodge. Witnesses at the scene claimed that due to the scale of the crash, the Dodge was engulfed in flames. When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly found at least 15 people with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

As a fire rescue team contained the blaze, the three Dodge passengers and 12 of the bus passengers were subsequently transported to the hospital. CBS reported that at least seven bus passengers refused treatment at the scene.

An unidentified man, described as the driver of the Dodge, was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Charice Rush was also taken to University of Chicago, where medical officials attempted to treat her before confirming that she had passed away.

ABC reported that her cause of death was listed as 'multiple blunt-force injuries.' Another passenger, a woman, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, authorities closed down the DSLD near Kenwood. ABC reported that traffic was diverted off the drive at 47th street. At approximately 1:40 pm, after the clean up, the roads were ultimately cleared up.

While the case is still being probed, officials have not publicly disclosed the reason as to why the SUV was driving the wrong way, nor whether substances were involved in the crash. The local medical examiner listed the death of Charice Rush as an accident. As per Dopplr, the incident is one of approximately 240 car accidents that occur in Chicago on a daily basis.

