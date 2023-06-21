Amy Chesser GoFundMe raises more than $18,000 as suspect charged with 'shooting a missile' into couple's car in Florida

Acclaimed swamp buggy racer, Amy Chesser and her boyfriend were critically injured in a rollover car crash on June 1, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Twin Eagles Boulevard and Immokalee Road in the Rural Estates, Naples. At around 11 pm, deputies were dispatched to the location of the crash.

What was initially considered an accident quickly turned into a murder investigation when the deputies discovered that both Amy Chesser and her boyfriend had been shot. Both victims were trapped and were rescued from the car after their seatbelts were cut off. They were then airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundme page has been created by Hunter Hoolihan to raise funds for the treatment of the victims. In the meanwhile, the police have identified 28-year-old Julian Mendes-Wolf, hailing from Florida, as the perpetrator of the crime. Investigators reported that the accused "specifically targeted" the victims and has been arrested, as per Law&Crime. The motives behind his actions are currently unknown.

Amy Chesser's GoFundme page has collected $18,415

The Gofundme page launched by Hunter Hoolihan for Amy Chesser and her boyfriend aims to collect $25,000. The page has already raised $18,415 with the help of 127 donations, at the time of this writing.

Describing the tragic incident, the GoFundme page mentioned that the victims suffered "devastating, life-threatening injuries" on June 1. It was further mentioned that the duo sustained brain trauma, which will impact them for the rest of their lives.

“This GoFundMe campaign was created to provide a way for family and friends to help Amy and Scotty secure the highest level of care and provide for them in whatever challenges undeniably lie ahead. These funds will help in their long-term fight to recover and return to their children and all of the things they love and enjoy,” the page stated.

Amy Chesser is a celebrated swamp buggy race driver, and her father, Leonard Chesser is dubbed the godfather of swamp buggy racing. He has won more races than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Both Chesser and her boyfriend are currently fighting for their lives at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Charges against Amy Chesser's alleged shooter

In the initial stages of the investigation into the shooting, no suspects were identified. The police released a photograph of the truck that the victims were in, in hopes that it would help them find some leads. A monetary reward of $3,000 was also offered to anyone with information about the incident.

The vehicle that Amy Chesser was in (Image via Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Eventually, Julian Mendes-Wolf was identified as Amy Chesser's shooter. He was accused of targeting and shooting the victims while they were in their vehicle and shooting a missile at the vehicle with its occupants inside. His actions caused the vehicle to turn over and crash.

He was arrested on June 19, 2023. As per Law&Crime, his arrest warrant stated that he "unlawfully, wantonly, or maliciously, shoot a bullet or projectile from a firearm at, within, or into a vehicle."

Mendes-Wolf is currently being held at the Collier County Jail. His bond for one charge of "shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle" has been set at $250,000, while his bond for the charges of murder on two counts has been withheld.

Speaking about the incident, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook live session that the incident was an "outrageous act of violence."

The suspect's arraignment will be held on July 17, 2023.

