Faith Stowers GoFundMe raises more than $500 amid battle against Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Faith Stowers has recently launched a GoFundMe page where she is asking for help with the legal fees that she needs for justice against Stassi Schroeder. Stowers wrote on the page description that she was a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, alleging that her co-stars Schroeder and Kristen Doute targeted her on different public platforms.

Stowers stated that her life was badly affected due to the accusations made by Schroeder and Doute. The description on the GoFundMe continued:

"Since Kristen's accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written an NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family."

faith stowers @faithstowers I'm raising money for legal fees for justice against Stassi Schroeder. Click to Donate gofund.me/943df90a I'm raising money for legal fees for justice against Stassi Schroeder. Click to Donate gofund.me/943df90a

Faith also wrote that she is looking for help with her legal team so that the book is "removed." She stated that she wants the royalties and funds collected from the book to be given to charity or a family that needs help. She then thanked everyone for their support and for speaking against bullies and racial division.

The GoFundMe page aims to collect $20,000 and donations worth $906 have been made until now.

Faith Stowers exited Vanderpump Rules in 2017

Faith Stowers was accused of robbery by two co-stars of Vanderpump Rules (Image via kingfaithhope/Instagram)

Faith Stowers had a dispute with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute in Vanderpump Rules, following which Stowers made a permanent exit from the show in 2017. She revealed in an Instagram Live in June 2020 that she was charged with robbery by the duo and they even decided to call the police.

Faith stated that she was invited back to the show to speak her side, but rejected the offer, claiming that it would be of no use to her. A Daily Mail article reported that Stassi and Kristen called the cops on a woman who was at large, alleging that it was Stowers.

Kristen later clarified on Instagram that no police complaint was made and that although her statement would lead to backlash, she wanted to clear the rumors. Despite this, Stassi and Kristen were removed from Vanderpump Rules alongside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who took the former duo's side.

The show also featured a love triangle between Faith, Brittany, and Jax. Faith further addressed her affair with Jax on Instagram.

"I get people being upset [with the cheating] but I didn't understand why I was getting so much heat and the man wasn't, who's still filming and doing what he normally does," she said.

Vanderpump Rules is currently available on Peacock, fuboTV, and Hulu. An 11th season has been confirmed by the producers but the release date has not been disclosed so far.

Faith Stowers has continued to appear in other reality shows

Although Vanderpump Rules created a few problems for Faith Stowers, she has since appeared in two other reality shows, including Ex on the Beach and The Challenge. According to her IMDb page, she also appeared in a film titled Wire Room.

She became the mother of her first child, Marcio Rock Marchena III in 2020. While speaking to Forbes in 2021, Faith stated that she was busy with projects that aimed to help black entrepreneurs. She added that she aimed to bring people from various cultures together to share their common interests.

