"I'm not, like, a school shooter": Video shows arrest of Ohio High School student found with weapons on campus grounds

Nolan Rosen, an 18-year-old Ohio high school student, has been arrested after authorities found bullets and a rifle with him in his car. He was suspected of carrying a firearm at the Orange High School’s cafeteria. The arrest took place on May 2, after authorities received a call regarding the possession of a firearm.

Upon being arrested, the Ohio school student claimed that he just had the bullet in his pocket, and wasn’t planning on using them. He further mentioned his stance on how students should be allowed to carry weapons to schools. A bodycam footage capturing the arrest was recently released. In it, Rosen can be heard saying:

"I had a bullet in my pocket. But it’s not like I’m planning anything. But I didn’t know I’m not allowed to bring a bullet. I’m not, like, a school shooter."

Nolan Rosen has been charged with possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. His court appearance has been set for July 5, 2023.

The Ohio high school student has been accused of violating the Ohio Revised Code Section 2923.122

In the bodycam footage of the arrest, authorities can be seen taking the high school student out of his classroom, where he claims to have two more bullets in his pocket.

Upon further searching, he admitted to possessing more bullets and a firearm in the parking area of the Ohio school. He allegedly told the officers, that his best friend gifted him the rifle on his 18th birthday. The teenager further added,

“Everyone with a gun is not a bad person, I’m just saying. Just cause I have a gun doesn’t mean I’m a criminal. F**king school shooters ruined that sh*t.”

Law enforcement officials then spoke to the school authorities to decide a proper punishment for Nolan Rosen. During his arrest, he claimed that he was being taken into custody based on a “made-up law.”

On the bodycam footage, he looked quite taken aback when cops mentioned that he was being arrested. Authorities claimed that he was accused of violating Ohio Revised Code Section 2923.122. According to the section:

“No person shall knowingly possess a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone.”

Rosen has been released on bond, and his next court hearing on the charges has been set for July 5, 2023. According to court records, Nolan Rosen possessed a .22 caliber rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition inside his car in the school parking lot.

He is currently also facing charges of fifth-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, and if convicted, he could face prison time of over one year. Law enforcement officials have, however, also mentioned that they believe that Nolan “meant no harm.”

