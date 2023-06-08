Who was Eric Carmona? Miami Dolphins superfan GoFundMe raises more than $74,000 in wake of fatal car crash

On June 1, Thursday, Miami Dolphins Superfan Eric Carmona was killed in a car crash in Murrieta, California. In the wake of the accident, Carmona's family and friends organized a GoFundMe initiative to help support his family. Due to the victim's longtime support of the Miami Dolphins, several players from the team spoke out in tribute to the dedicated fan. Eric Carmona was best known as the founder of TuAnon, a Miami Dolphins fan site.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident, the reader's discretion is advised

“I want his wife and kids to know we’re praying for them and thinking of them,” Tagovailoa said. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on why he made a $10k donation to the family of Eric Carmona, the diehard fan who created TuAnon and @TheGaluminati “I want his wife and kids to know we’re praying for them and thinking of them,” Tagovailoa said. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on why he made a $10k donation to the family of Eric Carmona, the diehard fan who created TuAnon and @TheGaluminati. “I want his wife and kids to know we’re praying for them and thinking of them,” Tagovailoa said. https://t.co/yBIJZbvLq4

As of June 8, the fundraiser for Eric Carmona has raised over $76,347 of its $100,000 goal. Donors include Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill, who sent $7000 for the fundraiser. The team's CEO, Tom Garfinkel, donated $1000. Tua Tagovailoa announced on June 7 that he was donating $10,000.

Eric Carmona had served in the military for six years

Eric Carmona, who was 30 at the time of his death, was a Navy veteran, having served six years in the military. He continued working with the military through his work as an aviation technician. As per Dignity Memorial, he was known as a sharp, quick-thinking individual. He left behind a wife, Vanessa Carmona, and four children. He reportedly died while on his way to work.

We Are TuAnon @TheGaluminati gofundme.com/f/raising-mone… my friends, TuAnon faithful, dolphins fans, friends of Eric. Please consider donating to his family. Eric leaves behind a beautiful wife and 4 beautiful children. He was taken from us too soon. We love you all, and as always #FinsUp gofundme.com/f/raising-mone… my friends, TuAnon faithful, dolphins fans, friends of Eric. Please consider donating to his family. Eric leaves behind a beautiful wife and 4 beautiful children. He was taken from us too soon. We love you all, and as always #FinsUp.

In the fandom community, Carmona was best known by the handle Finsvicious. Opoyi noted that he was best known for viral videos in which he wore a Dolphin Mask and vocally supported Tua Tagovailoa, his favorite player.

After his death, an account called Galuminati revealed that Carmona had secretly been running TuAnon for years.

“Eric was TuAnon. The videos were him, the modulator was him. The interviews with media were him. We’ll miss you Chico. Eric was a Navy veteran, massive Tua fan, massive Dolphins fan, great husband, and great father.”

Peter Schrager, a senior National Writer at Fox Sports, talked about how Eric Carmona was unique in the world of sports fandom as he sought to unite fans. Schrager said that Carmona was such a dedicated supporter that they would regularly converse over the years.

Big E @ian693 Thank you Tua Tagovailoa for making a $10,000 donation in honor of Eric Carmona. Unbelievable!!! #FinsUp Thank you Tua Tagovailoa for making a $10,000 donation in honor of Eric Carmona. Unbelievable!!! #FinsUp https://t.co/Z6W6gzKSaF

Schrager said:

“Eric and I have had countless interactions over the years. This news rocked me because we love our NFL fans, we love the interactions and I thought the least we can do is mention his name on air and honor his passing on a show we know he watched so often."

He continued:

“We here at Good Morning Football wanted to recognize Eric’s contribution to the NFL fan community.”

In response to the outpouring of support, Vanessa Carmona thanked the players and management of the Miami Dolphins for rushing to help the family members of a longtime fan. There has been no public announcement concerning his funeral dates.

