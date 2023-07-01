What did Teranee Millet do? California woman sentenced to 2 years in prison over throwing Molotov cocktail at a bank

35-year-old Teranee Millet pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in March and was recently sentenced to two years in prison. The charge came after she threatened to blow up a bank in Torrance using a Molotov cocktail and eventually hurled the cocktail into the building.

A few months later, authorities arrested Millet after she slammed a stolen U-Haul van during a police chase. Upon searching the van, authorities recovered glass bottles with tissue paper stuffed in them. They also discovered other items, including a can of gasoline and a can of lighter fluid.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Torrance Police Department, and the Torrance Fire Department were looking into the matter. The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Kellye Ng of the Violent and Organized Crime Section.

Teranee Millet threatened to blow up the bank because she had been standing in line for a long time

The incident happened in September 2021. After standing in line for a long time at a Bank of America branch in Torrance, LA, Teranee Millet approached the bank manager and asked to be assisted by another teller. In response, the manager said that no other teller was available.

Teranee Millet then reportedly yelled:

“I’m going to blow this b*tch up!”

As per a statement from the US Attorney's office, according to the manager, Millet demanded another teller as she felt that she had been kept waiting for "too long."

The bank manager called the cops following Miller's threat, but before officials could arrive at the Bank of America in Torrance, Teranee Millet threw a Molotov cocktail into the bank, causing a fire in the middle of the floor, which was eventually extinguished by another customer.

Millet soon left the place, but on her way out, she ended up threatening another customer and tossed a glass bottle at their vehicle.

Although she was not at the scene when cops arrived, she was later identified from surveillance footage.

Thankfully, noone was injured in the incident.

Millet was taken into custody during a car chase

Around two months after the incident, Georgia police located Millet and took her into custody during a car chase that ended in a crash. She sustained injuries in the crash and was given medical treatment for the same. She was in custody since then, until March, when she pleaded guilty.

According to the sentencing, Millet has to spend two years in federal prison.

