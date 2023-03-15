What did Lil Nas X Tweet? Transphobic controversy explained as singer's apology comes under fire

American rapper Lil Nas X was slammed online after he apologized to the transgender community for a controversial transphobic tweet.

On Tuesday, March 14, the 23-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to issue an apology, writing he reacted to the situation "with anger instead of considering why it was not cool."

i am reading all that @LilNasX apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry

The apology comes after Lil Nas X posted a since-deleted picture of Glow Princess, an influencer whose real name is Armanda Tounghui, and joked that he had transitioned. He wrote:

"the surgery was a success."

Screenshot of Lil Nas X's now-deleted tweet.

Twitter reacts to Lil Nas X's apology

After Lil Nas X issued an apology to the transgender community for his joke, he was called out by one user, @edgeslayer, who called his tweet "fake." The user said he needed to apologize to the community in "material ways that include money," to which the Old Town Road responded with, "girl, eat my a**."

hurge impact mursic @edgeslayer i am reading all that @LilNasX apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell! twitter.com/lilnasx/status… Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell! twitter.com/lilnasx/status…

Several others users called out the singer on his apology. Some of them included:

Isaac (aus.social/@exhaustedisaac) @ExhaustedIsaac @LilNasX Under normal circumstances we (I mean the trans community) would probably see it as a slightly tone-deaf but otherwise harmless joke. Sadly, at the moment we're very stressed due to anti-trans laws being passed, and the loss of one of our own (Eden), so not in the mood for jokes. @LilNasX Under normal circumstances we (I mean the trans community) would probably see it as a slightly tone-deaf but otherwise harmless joke. Sadly, at the moment we're very stressed due to anti-trans laws being passed, and the loss of one of our own (Eden), so not in the mood for jokes.

Mirz @mirza_sqb @LilNasX I just feel like u coulda known better after the controversy surrounding the whole “birth” concept of the album @LilNasX I just feel like u coulda known better after the controversy surrounding the whole “birth” concept of the album

selena mattel @ysarselena its the least he can do hurge impact mursic @edgeslayer Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell! twitter.com/lilnasx/status… Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell! twitter.com/lilnasx/status… like i feel like this is an ACCEPTABLE response to his apology? esp in times where trans people are constantly having our rights striped from us.. like lil nas x MADE his career off of riding the coat-tails of a culture that TRANS WOMAN OF COLOR createdits the least he can do twitter.com/edgeslayer/sta… like i feel like this is an ACCEPTABLE response to his apology? esp in times where trans people are constantly having our rights striped from us.. like lil nas x MADE his career off of riding the coat-tails of a culture that TRANS WOMAN OF COLOR created 😭its the least he can do twitter.com/edgeslayer/sta…

lexi @lexicon91 @LilNasX so once again you’re responding with spite and vitriol instead of engaging with the very valid criticism coming from an actual trans person. AND you’re cool with your fans harassing and sending threats to a Black trans woman who named the ways your apology fell short. okay @LilNasX so once again you’re responding with spite and vitriol instead of engaging with the very valid criticism coming from an actual trans person. AND you’re cool with your fans harassing and sending threats to a Black trans woman who named the ways your apology fell short. okay

Jade Above 🍬 @jadeabove Lil Nas X apology to the trans community is so poorly worded that I can’t help but think that he’s still trolling. Lil Nas X apology to the trans community is so poorly worded that I can’t help but think that he’s still trolling.

Screenshot of Twitter user criticizing Nas X's apology.

The Old Town Road rapper came out as gay in a 2019 World Pride Day post

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019 and has been entangled in several controversies ever since.

In 2021, the Industry Baby singer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, wrote an emotional letter to his 14-year-old self where he talked about the inner conflict he faced as a young man with closeted feelings.

"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

The same year, he faced immense backlash from several religious groups after he released a music video for his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

Many right-ideology organizations stated he was pushing "gay agendas and demonic visuals" in the video, in which he danced on Satan's knee, became a s*x slave, and slipped into hell down a stripper pole.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, "at least 38 transgender people" were killed last year, with transgender women of color making up the bulk of those killed. The organization wrote:

"These victims, like all of us, are loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members. They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship. They were real people — people who did not deserve to have their lives taken from them."

The singer rose to fame in 2019 when his song, Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, retained the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 list for 19 weeks.

Lil Nas X's recent comments come ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrated on March 31 annually.

Poll : 0 votes