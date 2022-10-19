How old is Firerose? All about Billy Ray Cyrus' fiancé as singer reportedly confirms engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly engaged to musician Firerose, who is in her mid-20s. The news started making rounds on the internet following their posts on their Instagram account, which featured a diamond ring on Firerose’s finger. The caption reads:

“Happy Autumn.”

The duo’s followers sent their best wishes in the comments section. Firerose’s ring appeared in another Instagram post last month where she was sitting in front of Music Row in Nashville. Meanwhile, the pair’s representatives have not commented on anything.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancé has a background in music

Firerose is a popular singer and songwriter and is believed to be in her mid-20s. Her website states that she was born and raised in Sydney and her family members include symphony musicians.

She finished her graduation from Sydney’s Newtown School for the Performing Arts and shifted to Los Angeles to pursue her career in music. According to her website, she has been inspired mainly by Sia, Alanis Morissette, and Australian bands – Powderginher, INXS, and Silverchair.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus (Image via firerose/Instagram)

Her website states that she always believed that her purpose on earth was fulfilled by music and that helping people through her music meant a lot to her. Billy Ray Cyrus' fiance continued,

“I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly.”

Firerose has gained recognition for her songs like New Day, Way Out, Fragile Handling, No Holding Fire, and more. She is active on Instagram with around 22,500 followers.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s relationship timeline

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose started dating following the former’s split with Tish Cyrus. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year, Firerose disclosed that she met Billy Ray Cyrus 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana.

The pair’s engagement rumors started last month when fans spotted a diamond ring on Firerose’s Instagram. The pair were featured together in a video a few days later and were driving around a rural area with loud music being played in their car.

The duo collaborated on a song titled New Day in 2021 and performed it together on Live with Kelly and Ryan. They later performed live in July 2022, and Firerose also posted the moment on Instagram.

Billy Ray Cyrus has released around 16 albums and 53 songs since 1992 and is famous for his single Achy Breaky Heart.

