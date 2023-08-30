Dave Chappelle US tour 2023: New dates, presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Dave Chappelle has announced new dates for his US tour, scheduled from October 17, 2023, to October 31, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be an extension of the ongoing tour run by the comedian.

The new dates for the concert, which will take the comedian to Milwaukee, Raleigh, Boston, Charlotte, and Atlanta, were announced via a post on the official Twitter page of the tour organizer, Live Nation:

Presale for the tour will be available from August 30, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code TRACK. Presale can be accessed at Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171rcf/dave-chappelle-events).

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 31, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682).

Dave Chappelle extending his tour after sold-out shows

Dave Chappelle first announced his new tour in July after winning the Best Comedy Album award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his controversial album Closer. The tour has since then sold out several shows, making it possible for the comedian to extend his tour.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Dave Chappelle comedy tour is given below:

September 8, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 9, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

September 12, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

September 13, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 15, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

September 17, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

September 18, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

September 19, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

September 23, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 4, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

October 6, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

October 7, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

October 17, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

October 19, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

October 25, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

October 26, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

October 31, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

December 26, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at Hard Rock Live, at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 27, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Hard Rock Live, at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 28, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Hard Rock Live, at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

More about Dave Chappelle and his career

Dave Chappelle started his career as a guest comedian on Hollywood shows such as HBO-produced Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam. This was also followed in parallel with a burgeoning film career in the comedy genre, with roles in films such as Getting In by Doug Liman and The Real Blonde by Tom DiCillo.

Dave Chappelle had his first major break with his own hosted show, Chappelle's Show, which ran for 28 episodes and featured guests such as John Mayer, Kanye West, Susan Sarandon, and Rashida Jones, among others.

After his own show, Dave Chappelle continued to garner roles in films, most notably playing Morris in the musical crime film Chi-Raq, directed by Spike Lee, as well as George 'Noodles' Stone in the romantic drama film by Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born.