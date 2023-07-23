42nd Street Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, and all you need to know 

42nd Street, a play by directed by Jonathan Church and based on the film of the same name, is set to be performed between July 25, 2023 and October 28, 2023, in several cities across the UK. The tour is a follow-up to the earlier Leicester and Sadler's Well shows of the production, which ended on June 7, 2023.

The production announced its UK tour performances, which will be rolled out in cities such as Manchester, Belfast, and Glasgow, via a page on their official website.

Tickets for the tour are currently available at the official website of the tour ( https://www.42ndstreettour.com/#tour-dates). Tickets are priced between £30 and £70, depending upon the venue and seating choice.

42nd Street to bring musical comedy to the UK, dates and venues revealed

42nd Street is a musical comedy about a young woman, Peggy Sawyer, played by Samantha Womack in this production, who leaves her small town home in rural America and moves to New York in order to work as an actress.

The comedy, as a musical, features renditions of original songs such as We’re In The Money, Lullaby of Broadway, Shuffle Off To Buffalo, and more. Full information about the soundtrack of the play can be found at the production's official website.

The full list of dates and venues of the 42nd Street UK tour is given below:

July 25, 2023 to July 29, 2023 - Leeds, UK at The Grand Theater

July 31, 2023 to August 5, 2023 - Bristol, UK at Bristol Hippodrome

August 7, 2023 to August 12, 2023 - Plymouth, UK at Theater Royal

August 14, 2023 to August 19, 2023 - Cardiff, Wales, UK at Wales Millenium Center

August 21, 2023 to August 26, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland at Theater Royal

August 28, 2023 to September 2, 2023 - Milton Keynes, UK at Milton Keynes Theater

September 4, 2023 to September 9, 2023 - Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Empire

September 11, 2023 to September 16, 2023 - Dartford, UK at Orchard Theater

September 18, 2023 to September 23, 2023 - Woking, UK at New Victoria Theater

October 3, 2023 to October 8, 2023 - Southhampton, UK at Mayflower Theater

October 10, 2023 to October 14, 2023 - New Castle, UK at Theater Royal

October 16, 2023 to October 21, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Manchester Opera House

October 24, 2023 to October 28, 2023 - Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK at Grand Opera House

Additional dates have also been announced for the year 2024:

March 16, 2024 to March 23, 2024 - Wimbledon, UK at Wimbledon New Theater

March 26, 2023 to March 30, 2024 - Edinburgh, Scotland, UK at Edinburgh Playhouse

April 29, 2024 to May 4, 2024 - Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Hippodrome

42nd Street was originally conceived of as a silent film in the last days of the pre-code era, a transitional period of Hollywood filmmaking between the beginning of sound films and the enforcement of the Motion Picture censorship codes and norms in 1934.