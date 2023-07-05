Bakar The Halo Europe & UK tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Bakar has recently announced an exciting new tour called "The Halo Tour." This highly anticipated event is set to take place from November 9 to November 30, 2023, and will feature performances at various venues across Europe and the UK. The tour is being held to promote the singer's highly anticipated album, The Halo, scheduled for release on September 1, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page, stating:

"The most present moments in my entire existence happen when i'm on stage, staring out at hopeful eyes, vulnerable strands of people, bits of DNA so tangible that it connects us spiritually and physically. I Love it for this."

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 7, 2023, at 10:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster ( https://www.ticketmaster.com/bakar-tickets/artist/2481512).

Bakar is building momentum for his album with the tour

Bakar will release their second studio album, The Halo, on September 1, 2023. The singer is building momentum for the album's release with his live events, starting with appearances at the Reading Festival in the UK on August 24, 2023.

Following the Reading festival, the singer will perform a couple of shows in Australia, before embarking on the newly announced tour. Speaking of the tour in his announcement post, the singer thanked his fans for making it possible:

"Performance is my saving Grace. Its my solace. Its where I'm alive. Truly alive. For an hour or so at a time I can fly, I can breath. I can smile, I can cry, I can be right there. I thank all those who make this possible each time, each night, because without it I really don't know what i would do."

The full list of dates and venues for the Bakar Europe and UK tour is given below:

November 9, 2023 - Milan, Italy at Circolo Magnolia

November 12, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei

November 14, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

November 15, 2023 - Cologne, Germany at Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

November 16, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium at Trix

November 18, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Koncerthuset Studie 2

November 21, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow

November 22, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at The Academy

November 23, 2023 - Belfast, Northern Ireland (UK) at Limelight

November 25, 2023 - Paris, France at Le Bataclan

November 28, 2023 - London, UK at Eventim Apollo

November 30, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

Tracing Bakar and his music career

Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, better known by his stage name Bakar, was born on February 12, 1994. The singer grew up in Camden initially, before finishing his education at a boarding school in Surrey.

The singer first began making music online, with his initial break coming when his self-released single, Big Dreams, was featured in the football simulation video game, FIFA 19, published by the video game giant EA.

Following the attention garnered by his song being featured in a major entertainment title, the singer signed on to Black Butter Records in early 2019, working alongside Zach Nahome and Matty Tavares to release his EP, Will You Be My Yellow?

The singer released his debut studio album, Nobody's Home, on February 25, 2022. The album peaked at number 31 on the UK album chart as well as at number 42 on the Scottish album charts.

