Creed Summer Of ’99 cruise 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, lineup & all you need to know 

Creed has announced they will be headlining in the Summer of '99 cruise Tour, which is scheduled to take place from April 18, 2024 to April 22, 2024 on the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl. The ship will embark on a round trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and then back to Miami.

The cruise was announced by the band, which will also feature performances by bands such as 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic and more, via a post on the official Instagram page of the cruise:

Presale for the tour will be available from July 26, 2023 at an unannounced time and can be accessed by registering at the official Summer Cruise presale page ( https://www.summerof99cruise.com/presale/).

General tickets for the tour will be available from July 28, 2023. The tickets are priced according to decks and rooms, with prices ranging from $2141 to $6731, excluding daily onboard service charges. Tickets will be available from July 28, 2023 at Summer Cruise (https://www.summerof99cruise.com/).

Creed to reunite after a decade for Summer Of '99 Cruise

Creed last played a show in December 2012 as part of their first reunion tour, which began in 2009. The band has since then once again been on a hiatus, which is set to end with the Summer Of '99 cruise just announced.

Joining them on the cruise will be a whole host of rock names, among which is 3 Doors Down, an American rock band from Mississippi who are best known for their debut studio album, The Better Life, which was released on February 8, 2000. The album peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart as well as at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be the alternative rock band Fuel, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Something Like Human, which was released on September 19, 2000. The album peaked at 6 on the Australian album chart and at number 8 on the Kiwi album chart.

Alongside 3 Doors Down and Fuel will be the rock band Buckcherry, who are best known for their third studio album, 15, which was released on October 17, 2005. The album peaked at number 20 on the Japanese album chart.

The full list of lineup for the Creed Summer Of '99 Cruise is given below:

Creed

3 Doors Down

Buckcherry

Tonic

Vertical Horizon

Fuel

The Verve Pipe

Tantric

Dishwalla

Louise Post of Veruca Lost

Nine Days

Eddie Trunck (Host)

The Power Hour: Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, Josh Bernstein

Tracing Creed and their music career

Creed was formed as a collaboration between Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti after their time in Florida University, with the rest of the band members being recruited soon after.

The band released their debut studio album, My Own Prison, on August 26, 1997. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 13 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of their debut album, Creed released their second studio album, Human Clay, on September 28, 1999. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Norwegian album charts.

The band's third studio album, Weathered, was released on November 20, 2001. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 3 on the Australian and Canadian album charts, as well as at number 4 on the Kiwi album chart.