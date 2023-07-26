Trevor Noah Off The Record India tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Trevor Noah has announced a new tour, titled Off The Record, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 1, 2023, in venues across India. The tour will be part of his larger Trevor Noah Off The Record tour in 2023.

The comedian announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the three metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, via a post on BookMyShow's Twitter handle:

BookMyShow @bookmyshow India, get ready to roar with laughter!



The legendary Trevor Noah is all set with his “Off The Record World Tour”!!



3 Cities & 7 uproarious shows 🎟️



Presale for the tour will be available from August 1 to August 3, 2023, at 6 pm IST. The presale can be accessed by registering for the exclusive Kotak Credit Card Journey at Book My Show.

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 3, 2023, at 6 pm IST. Tickets are priced between ₹3000 (36.57 $) to ₹12,500 (152.39 $) depending on the venue seating choice. Tickets and Presales can be accessed via Book My Show (https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/trevor-noah-off-the-record-tour-register-now/ET00362637).

Trevor Noah to indulge his love for India with the tour

Trevor Noah has admitted to feeling a deep connection with India, with the comedian stating in a video appearance with Jay Shetty that the country felt like home:

"I said this to a friend of mine when I got back from India. I said, “man, it felt like home"

The comedian has also frequently mentioned the country during his performances. Now he is embarking on an India tour to further indulge in his connection with the country.

The dates and venues of the Trevor Noah Off the Road India tour are given below:

September 22, 2023 - New Delhi, India at The Weightlifting Auditorium in JLN Stadium

September 23, 2023 - New Delhi, India at The Weightlifting Auditorium in JLN Stadium

September 24, 2023 - New Delhi, India at The Weightlifting Auditorium in JLN Stadium

September 27, 2023 - Bengaluru, India at Manpho Convention Centre

September 29, 2023 - Bengaluru, India at Manpho Convention Centre

September 30, 2023 - Mumbai, India at NSCI, SVP Stadium

October 1, 2023 - Mumbai, India at NSCI, SVP Stadium

Tracing Trevor Noah and his career

Trevor Noah was born on February 20, 1984, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Noah started his career by appearing on the South African show Isidingo. He then went on to create his own show called Noah's Ark, which aired on a youth station in the Gauteng province.

Before moving to the United States in 2011, the comic continued his stand-up career in South Africa and hosted a variety of television programs there. Following his relocation, he became the first South African to perform on The Tonight Show in January 2012.

The comedian's career skyrocketed when he became the host of the American late-night talk and satire show, The Daily Show. The decision to appoint a comedian as the talk show host was met with controversy and initially led to a decrease in the show's viewership.

Trevor Noah made the statement that he will be retiring from The Daily Show on September 29, 2022, to focus on his solo endeavors.