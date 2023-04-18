"I'm super excited": Calm Down's Rema to tour India in May 2023

Popular Nigerian singer Rema, who is known for his smashing hit, Calm Down, is all set to visit India in May 2023. As part of his India tour, I Love Live Entertainment has tied up with Afrodesh to host Divine Ikubor aka Rema. Known for his talent in Afrobeats, India is all set to witness the Afrorave prodigy in various cities between May 12, 2023, and May 14, 2023.

The Calm Down singer has also expressed his excitement about his India tour, and said:

“Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India."

He added that he has always been fascinated by India's cultural landscape and that it was amazing to finally tour the country. He noted that he can't wait to join all his fans in May 2023.

All about "Calm Down" singer's India Tour 2023: Prices, tickets and more. (Image via Rema)

The singer also thanked the event's organizers for hosting him during his first-ever India tour. The organizers include Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment. The founder of Offline Guys, Anant K Srivastava, also talked about Rema’s goodwill in the country, and his fan following after his hit song, Calm Down.

Srivastava said that Rema has a growing fan following in India and that he is one of the few artists who have "sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf." The founder added that they believe that Afro-music isn't just here to stay but that it will dominate the airways, charts and even live music festivals.

Tickets, dates, and prices: All you should know about Rema’s India Tour 2023

The previous year, 2022, proved to be a remarkable one for the Afrorave sensation as his first full-length album, Rave & Roses, hit the music scene in March. This debut album soared up the Billboard World Albums chart, taking the seventh position, and racked up over a billion streams across various streaming platforms within less than a year.

The single Calm Down from this album has garnered enormous global acclaim and is currently the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube. It has over a billion streams across different platforms. The track has received platinum certifications in numerous European nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

The hit singer is ready to make his way to meet and greet his Indian fans, as he arrives in India for his first show in the country on May 12. He will be performing at several locations across the country for three days. Tickets for the music festival can be purchased from www.insider.com. The price for each ticket starts at Rs. 999.

Solomon Sonaiya, the founder of Afrodesh, also expressed their excitement about the upcoming show, and said:

“India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India.”

"Calm Down" Nigerian singer all set for his India Tour in May 2023: More details explored. (Image via Rema)

Rema AKA Divine Ikubor: The 23-year-old artist who began his career in March 2019

Divine Ikubor, who is extremely popular in the world of Afro Rave, made his entry into the world of music in March 2019. He first released his self-titled debut EP, and at the time, many of his songs were a favorite of Barack Obama as he often talked about them. He later ventured into the world of African pop and came up with a new album, Rema Freestyle.

His third album, Bad Commando, served as a continuation of his musical journey, showcasing a perfect blend of the various styles that had earned him global recognition. The collection of works from the young music star, including his previous releases, yielded him multiple chart-topping hits. They also helped him earn a place among the world's most-streamed artists, with over 200 million combined streams globally.

Then came his other hits, Ginger Me and Woman, in 2021, which created a rage among music lovers. However, his most loved album came in 2022, Rave & Rose. The remix of his most-loved track, Calm Down, featured Selena Gomez, and was loved by fans globally. The song became Number 1 on all charts across the Middle East, North Africa, India, and the USA.

Divine Ikubor has set remarkable records as an African artist, becoming the only one to have recorded over 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify. It is an achievement that continues to grow. As Indian fans are ecstatic to welcome the singer, Rema has a lot planned for the fans waiting to attend the event. Tickets for the show go live on April 18, 2023, at 12 noon IST.

