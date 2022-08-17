How old is Rema? All about the Nigerian rapper as kiss with Selena Gomez sends internet into a frenzy

Singing sensation Selena Gomez was spotted at a show in Los Angeles hosted by Rema. Additionally, a few pictures from the even featured Gomez kissing Rema on the face.
The 32-year-old musician also posted a video on Twitter stating that he loved Gomez and the moment was very special for him.
Although Gomez has not yet commented on anything related to it, the video received a positive response from the public who reacted to the same on Twitter.
Also known as Divine Ikubor, he is currently on a tour in North America.
Everything we know about Rema
The 32-year-old musician and singer gained recognition after the release of his song Iron Man. In 2019, he was signed to Jonzing World. The Benin City Ido native used to sing and rap when he was in secondary school and finished his schooling at the Ighile Group of Schools in Edo State.
Ikubpor made his debut when he posted a freestyle on D’Prince’s song Gucci Gang via Instagram in 2018. D’Prince was impressed by the same and offered Ikubor a record deal with his record label Jonzing World.
Ikubor released his first EP in 2019 which topped Apple Music Nigeria. The music video for one of the songs, Dumebi, was released in May 2019 and had a cameo appearance by Diana Eneje. The video received a positive response on YouTube, receiving around 56 million views.
Divine then began calling his sound Afrorave since May 2021. It is a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences from Arabian and Indian music. He was then announced as the brand ambassador for Pepsi along with Ayra Starr in September 2021.
Ikubor released two more EPs, and his first album, Rave & Roses, was released in March 2022. It featured artists like Chris Brown, Yseult, 6lack, and AJ Tracey, and the single Calm Down was trending on the charts. He has been a recipient of various accolades at the BET Awards and Soundcity MVP Awards.
Selena Gomez shares pictures from her vacation
Selena Gomez went to Europe on the occasion of her 30th birthday. She recently posted a few pictures of the best moments she spent with her friends in Italy.
Selena’s closest friend Paulina Char was mostly spotted in the pictures where they were walking in the streets and Char was holding a cake with a candle on top of it. The duo was also dancing with Rome’s Trevi Fountain in the background.
Gomez also spent some time with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino in Italy and they also went on a boat ride. There is no confirmation on if Gomez and Iervolino are in a relationship.