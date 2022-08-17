How old is Rema? All about the Nigerian rapper as kiss with Selena Gomez sends internet into a frenzy

Singing sensation Selena Gomez was spotted at a show in Los Angeles hosted by Rema. Additionally, a few pictures from the even featured Gomez kissing Rema on the face.

The 32-year-old musician also posted a video on Twitter stating that he loved Gomez and the moment was very special for him.

REMA @heisrema LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6LACK for keeping it real w me! LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6LACK for keeping it real w me! ❤️ https://t.co/aul5VS0ZLV

Although Gomez has not yet commented on anything related to it, the video received a positive response from the public who reacted to the same on Twitter.

SEUN💫🌟 @_oluwaseun9 Selena Gomez kissed Rema 3 times in a spot but Rihanna still dey air Don Jazzy, Rema doings don pass grace Selena Gomez kissed Rema 3 times in a spot but Rihanna still dey air Don Jazzy, Rema doings don pass grace

DARÉ @aabubakar_dare Rema is a social butterfly! He is not only a good singer. He also knows how to build relationships. He has been rolling with Big Stars since his debut. From Drake, Lil NaX, Chris Brown, Jason Durelo, Swaelee, and now Selena Gomez. Our Social Butterfly! Rema is a social butterfly! He is not only a good singer. He also knows how to build relationships. He has been rolling with Big Stars since his debut. From Drake, Lil NaX, Chris Brown, Jason Durelo, Swaelee, and now Selena Gomez. Our Social Butterfly! 😇😇👏👏 https://t.co/IYdIBpM9Si

dracojeremy🔫 @jeremyb___ i know Rema is gonna sit down and reflect on this cos how did he go from an ordinary boy to being kissed all over by Selena Gomez i know Rema is gonna sit down and reflect on this cos how did he go from an ordinary boy to being kissed all over by Selena Gomez

Sally⁷|Bad decisions @FilmOutnamjoon Rema and Selena Gomez are kidding me?!!?! Rema and Selena Gomez are kidding me?!!?! https://t.co/l4CUDB4As2

Jamil🌟🦇 @Heisjamil

Selena Gomez just kissed Rema twice *if not more*

I love you but cry, please cry well Not female Ravers acting weird this nightSelena Gomez just kissed Rema twice *if not more*I love you but cry, please cry well Not female Ravers acting weird this nightSelena Gomez just kissed Rema twice *if not more* 😍😍❤️I love you but cry, please cry well😪😂😂😂 https://t.co/IOUqLP0zIV

Paul 🦇 @Paul92628662 By Tomorrow

Blogs: Rema and Selena Gomez sparks dating rumors By TomorrowBlogs: Rema and Selena Gomez sparks dating rumors https://t.co/qY9FQVeFFD

sophia @90sSophie Make Rema date Selena Gomez. The boy nah bad commando. E go handle her. Make Rema date Selena Gomez. The boy nah bad commando. E go handle her.😂😂😂

Purchase“Rave & Roses” @theecmt_ Selena gomez? From where to where? Rema can hide thingsss sha Selena gomez? From where to where? Rema can hide thingsss sha

Jamil🌟🦇 @Heisjamil

There are levels to this shit pleaseee



I'm not okay Selena Gomez kissed Rema twice and came to Rema's concert in Los Angeles🤯There are levels to this shit pleaseeeI'm not okay Selena Gomez kissed Rema twice and came to Rema's concert in Los Angeles🤯😩There are levels to this shit pleaseeeI'm not okay 😭😭❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/kyAE6VKVAV

Also known as Divine Ikubor, he is currently on a tour in North America.

Everything we know about Rema

The 32-year-old musician and singer gained recognition after the release of his song Iron Man. In 2019, he was signed to Jonzing World. The Benin City Ido native used to sing and rap when he was in secondary school and finished his schooling at the Ighile Group of Schools in Edo State.

Ikubpor made his debut when he posted a freestyle on D’Prince’s song Gucci Gang via Instagram in 2018. D’Prince was impressed by the same and offered Ikubor a record deal with his record label Jonzing World.

Rema is a famous musician and singer (Image via heisrema/Instagram)

Ikubor released his first EP in 2019 which topped Apple Music Nigeria. The music video for one of the songs, Dumebi, was released in May 2019 and had a cameo appearance by Diana Eneje. The video received a positive response on YouTube, receiving around 56 million views.

Divine then began calling his sound Afrorave since May 2021. It is a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences from Arabian and Indian music. He was then announced as the brand ambassador for Pepsi along with Ayra Starr in September 2021.

Ikubor released two more EPs, and his first album, Rave & Roses, was released in March 2022. It featured artists like Chris Brown, Yseult, 6lack, and AJ Tracey, and the single Calm Down was trending on the charts. He has been a recipient of various accolades at the BET Awards and Soundcity MVP Awards.

Selena Gomez shares pictures from her vacation

Selena Gomez went to Europe on the occasion of her 30th birthday. She recently posted a few pictures of the best moments she spent with her friends in Italy.

Selena’s closest friend Paulina Char was mostly spotted in the pictures where they were walking in the streets and Char was holding a cake with a candle on top of it. The duo was also dancing with Rome’s Trevi Fountain in the background.

Gomez also spent some time with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino in Italy and they also went on a boat ride. There is no confirmation on if Gomez and Iervolino are in a relationship.

