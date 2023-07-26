Dave Chappelle Fall 2023 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more 

Dave Chappelle has announced a new namesake tour, scheduled to take place from August 2 to October 4, 2023, at venues across mainland USA. The tour is a follow up to the earlier tour in collaboration with comedian Chris Rock, which ended on January 27, 2023.

The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Detroit, and Chicago, was exclusively announced via a post on the official Twitter page of Today Show:

TODAY @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/3QJ5wueeca Dave Chappelle will hit the road this fall in a stand-up comedy tour called Dave Chappelle Live, announced exclusively on TODAY. on.today.com/3DravW6

Presale for the tour will be available from July 26, and tickets will be available from July 27, at 10:00 am local time. The prices have not been announced as of yet. Presale and tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682).

Dave Chappelle is building momentum after his Grammy Awards win

Dave Chappelle won the 'Best Comedy Album' award at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5 for his album The Closer, which along with its show, was controversial for being derogative towards trans people, resulting in a walkout by Netflix following its release. Now, the comedian is embarking on a US tour to continue his career momentum.

The full list of dates and venues for the comedian's Fall 2023 Tour is given below:

August 2, 2023 – Ontario, California, at Toyota Center

August 22, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 23, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 8, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 9, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

September 12, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

September 13, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 15, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

September 17, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

September 18, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

September 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

September 23, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

October 4, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

More about Dave Chappelle and his career

David Khari Webber Chappelle, better known as Dave Chappelle professionally, was born on August 24, 1973. The comedian started his career with a number of appearences in comedy shows, including HBO-produced Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam.

The comedian had his first major commercial appearence with his sketch comedy show, Chappelle's Show, which was first broadcasted on the January 22, 2003, on Comedy Central channel.

Following the success of his show, the comedian produced and promoted a documentary on himself, Dave Chappelle's Block Party, which was released on March 3, 2006. The film was a commercial success, earning $11.7 million at the box office.