What did LisaRaye McCoy say about Duane Martin? 2019 husband scandal revisited amid Will Smith drama 

Amid claims All of Us actor Duane Martin allegedly once had intercourse with Will Smith, the actor’s former co-star LisaRaye McCoy's past allegations against Martin have surfaced online.

In a recent interview, Will Smith’s former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal, alleged he caught the actor in a compromising position with longtime friend Duane Martin. In the interview, Bilaal detailed a time he walked in on Will Smith while he was allegedly having intercourse with Martin.

The allegations piqued the interest of social media users who sought to know more about Duane Martin, who is not as ubiquitous as Smith, having only courted a moderate level of fame throughout his career.

As the search for information on Martin spiked on the internet, old reports concerning the actor surfaced online, including “Cocktails with Queens' co-host LisaRaye McCoy, repeatedly accusing her former friend and co-star of breaking up her marriage.

LisaRaye McCoy accused Duane Martin of aiding the end of her marriage to the former Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos

LisaRaye McCoy and Duane Martin starred in the sitcom All of US, created by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, for four seasons. The actors who forged a friendship during the show seemingly fell out after Martin allegedly broke up McCoy's marriage to the former Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos Michael Misick.

The allegations first came to light in 2019, when in an episode of TV One's Uncensored, LisaRaye McCoy claimed her husband committed adultery with the help of Martin.

LisaRaye McCoy, who married Misick in 2006, explained that she introduced her husband to her friend and co-star Martin. She claimed Martin disrespected her by introducing her husband to different women and associates with whom her spouse had multiple affairs during the course of their marriage.

“He became friends with Duane Martin, who used to be one of my friends on ‘All of Us.’ When I introduced them, that was one of the worst things I ever did.” She added Martin “became disrespectful with introducing my husband to different women and women that we actually knew as friends and associates.”

McCoy alleged that her husband was led astray by Martin, with whom her spouse had a stronger bond.

"Somehow within that relationship, I lost my husband to Duane Martin and they became better friends than what me and my husband did and I couldn't understand that for the love of God."

McCoy and Misick were married from 2006 to 2008 before the latter announced that they were divorcing.

Lisa Raye McCoy reignites feud with Martin in 2022

In 2022, Lisa Raye McCoy again dredged up her beef with her former co-star after the his ex-wife, Tisha Campell, made a statement about her Martin co-star Martin Lawrence.

In June 2022, Duane Martin's ex-wife Tisha Campell revealed that the cast of Martin is "all healed" after the sitcom ended in 1997 amid s*xual harassment claims leveled against Martin Lawrence.

Campbell said that she had reconciled with the actor ahead of their cast reunion. In response to Campell’s statement, LisaRaye McCoy, in an episode of Fox's “Cocktails with Queens,' remarked that she can only hope to extend that same forgiveness toward Campbell’s ex-husband Martin.

Martin has not responded to allegations that he aided the dissolution of LisaRaye McCoy's marriage.