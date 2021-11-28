For the Love of Money 2021 movie: Where to watch, plot, cast and more

Freestyle Releasing has been known for backing several indie projects and For the Love of Money (2021) is the latest film they are distributing. The movie made its way to theaters earlier this week, just before Thanksgiving.

For the Love of Money has been rated R, which implies that it might feature some explicit scenes and strong language.

Leslie Small has helmed For the Love of Money, who has also directed two more films. Furthermore, it is a product of Oklahoma-based Melvin Childs Presents (MCP) and has received some love from critics after its theater-exclusive release. Readers can find additional details about For the Love of Money in the following section.

For the Love of Money (2021): Release date, tickets, running time, cast, and more about the indie feature

When did For the Love of Money release?

Release date (Image via Melvin Childs Presents)

The R-Rated drama thriller came out on 24 November 2021, across the USA. The release happened on around 750 screens that viewers can check on the official website of MCP (Melvin Childs Presents). Moreover, they can also buy tickets for "For the Love of Money" here.

Is there any online option available?

Katt Williams is playing the role of Gigi, a single mother (Image via Melvin Childs Presents)

Unfortunately, there is no online option available for the latest drama thriller. Therefore, fans will have to leave the comfort of their living rooms and head out to catch a show of For the Love of Money.

For the Love of Money: Running time, cast, characters, and what to expect

A still from the trailer (Image via Melvin Childs Presents)

Runtime

For the Love of Money has a runtime of one hour 38 minutes (98 minutes).

Cast and characters

Katt Williams portrays Pastor G

Keri Hilson portrays Gigi

Rotimi portrays Tre

D.C. Young Fly portrays Bobby

LisaRaye McCoy portrays Dalia

Jason Mitchell portrays Gregory

Keith Sweat portrays Chris

Jazzy Jade portrays Ashley

Cedric Pendleton portrays Brian

Pamela Bell portrays Judge Smith

Plot

For the Love of Money follows the story of Gigi, who is a hard-working single mother. She has been shown as a street-smart woman who was raised in Brooklyn. Her past also has connections with gangs which she has left behind.

Gigi finds a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to earn a mammoth sum of money, and the plot takes a sharp turn. However, the same opportunity opens the gateways to her past, and she now has to make efforts to survive life-threatening situations.

