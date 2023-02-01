Bad Boys 4 movie confirmed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Bad Boys 4 has finally been confirmed by the franchise's lead actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, on Instagram. It will be directed by Fallah and El Arbi, who were even the force behind Bad Boys 3.

Furthermore, Sony has also confirmed that the film is in early pre-production at the studio. There were doubts if the film was even going to be made after Will Smith's controversial Oscar incident with Chris Rock, but Tom Rothman from Sony crushed those rumors by revealing that the film was indeed in development.

The upcoming detective film will be written by Chris Bremner, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Chad Oman, and Will Smith serving as producers.

The film's executive producers will be Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

Bad Boys 4: How did Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reveal the news?

Will Smith recently uploaded a video to his Instagram profile with the caption:

"IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

In the video, an excited Smith is seen getting into his car and driving to a mystery location while simultaneously speaking and recording himself on camera. He was even caught grooving out to the 2003 Bad Boys II soundtrack song by Shake Ya Tailfeather by Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee.

Smith said:

"I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me."

He then reaches the location and knocks on a glass door. The door slides open, and Martin Lawrence appears. The duo of Mike and Marcus reunited as they announced Bad Boy 4.

Lawrence yells.

“It’s about that time!

Smith responded, "For life," but they both later realized that the pun might have applied more to the upcoming movie than the one that was already released.

Smith added:

"We shouldn’t have called it that though."

Lawrence posted the same video on his Instagram profile by tagging Smith.

An update on the project was given by Lawrence in an interview for the cover of Ebony magazine 2022. He confirmed that the Oscar incident was not going to halt the film's development.

He said:

"We got one more at least."

He went on to speak about the cultural impact the first Bad Boys film released in 1995 managed to make. He said:

"It was big. For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."

The original 1995 film grossed $141 million worldwide, while the 2003 sequel Bad Boys II bagged $273 million. The franchise's third installment, Bad Boys for Life, managed to outearn its predecessors combined with $436 million worldwide.

