Martin Lawrence MC Lyte joke resurfaces online amid Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap fiasco

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence’s show act has gone viral on social media in light of his comments on the viral Will Smith Oscars slap.

The comedian explained that far worse jokes have been made onstage. The comedian was referring to Chris Rock’s comment on Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The joke during the live ceremony led to Chris Rock getting slapped on-stage by Will Smith during the live ceremony.

Martin Lawrence took to his Instagram account on March 31, stating his opinion on whether fellow comedian Chris Rock was on the wrong end of the slap fiasco. Lawrence visibly showed support to Rock and expressed that comedians often push the limits during their acts. Martin Lawrence said in a vintage clip,

“Once I get on stage, I’m like a kid in a candy store. Being able to say what I want– I push the American thang to the limit."

Followers opined on Lawrence’s Instagram post. One fan stated that it was not Rock’s “comedy stage” and he was there to simply present the award, which he messed up.

Follower comments on the Oscars slap controversy (Image via martinlawrence/Instagram)

Another follower applauded Lawrence for speaking about the ongoing slap controversy and siding with Rock in a subtle manner.

Follower comments on the Oscars slap controversy (Image via martinlawrence/Instagram)

However, the 56-year-old comedian also uploaded a congratulatory post to Will Smith following his Oscars Best Actor win and seemingly taking a diplomatic stance on the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy.

Martin Lawrence’s comedic act goes viral on social media

Proving that comedians do not hold back while delivering jokes during shows, a clip of the Def Comedy Jam host recently went viral online. During an episode of a 90s stand-up comedy series, Martin Lawrence called out the late hip-hop artist Todd 1 who was present in the audience. He poked fun at the singer for getting hip-hop singer MC Lyte’s named tattooed on his chest.

While performing, Lawrence said, “and I used to f**k her,” in reference to MC Lyte. The crowd burst out laughing and Todd 1 was seen walking out of the audience. However, he eventually returned to his seat where he was seen laughing and giving high-fives to his friends who were with him. Lawrence continued,

“Believe me, there’s a lot of lyte at the end of the tunnel, boy!”

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms By far one of the craziest stand up bits ever, Martin Lawrence did this in the presence of MC Lyte's boyfriend By far one of the craziest stand up bits ever, Martin Lawrence did this in the presence of MC Lyte's boyfriend😂😂 https://t.co/1JnXdrBHxP

The crowd laughed hysterically, and Todd 1 did not appear to be bothered about the joke.

MC Lyte was a pioneer for future female hip hop artists. She was the first female to perform hip hop at the White House and was also the first African-American woman to serve as the President of the Los Angeles chapter of a Grammy Organization. She was also the first ever female solo rapper to be nominated for a Grammy in 2006. Since claiming success in the music industry, she has also been involved in several charities, including her own Hip Hop Sisters foundation.

Edited by Sabika