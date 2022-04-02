Who is Stallionaires Pooch? Tiffany Haddish shuts down rapper claiming to be her boyfriend

Stallionaires Pooch recently said that he and Tiffany Haddish were an item after they had dinner together this week. However, the latter refused to agree.

While speaking to TMZ, the rapper was confident that he’d got a new lady. He stated that he knew that he impressed Tiffany with his charm. He added that he was a respectful person and knew how to treat women. Responding to the claims, Haddish said,

“Well, I don’t think one dinner counts as dating. Does it?”

Pooch also got a little dodgy when he was asked how long they had been in a relationship. He also wouldn’t say if he was the man Tiffany had been praying for, something she talked about on The Tonight Show in January 2022 while discussing her DUI arrest in Atlanta.

Everything known about Stallionaires Pooch

Stallionaires Pooch is a famous rapper and singer signed to saddle gang ENT/sonygray music group. Born on April 23, 1989, in Southeast Washington DC as L. Murphy, he has already been featured on Love & Hip Hop and a few other American TV shows.

Further details about his career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

The rapper gained recognition for being spotted with Tiffany Haddish. The latter was pictured arriving for a dinner date with Pooch on March 30, four months after confirming her split with Common.

Haddish walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The duo seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.

Tiffany was seen in a mustard yellow sweater, a pair of ripped blue jeans, and colorful sneakers for her dinner date. She also sported a white face mask and carried a blue Fendi handbag into the restaurant. She had her phone wrapped around her with a long strap.

Meanwhile, Stallionaires Pooch was wearing a bright blue jacket that covered a black T-shirt that had his name written in white graphics. He also sported a pair of blue jeans and although they tried to keep their romance under wraps, the paparazzi spoiled their plans.

Haddish and rapper Common began dating in mid-2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former also described her romance with the rapper as the best relationship she had ever been in.

After a year of dating, Tiffany confirmed her split in November 2021. Common explained on the Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee podcast that it was hard for him to balance everything and keep the relationship fed. Tiffany also appeared on the podcast and said that she misses Common from time to time.

