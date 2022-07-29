"It took this long?": Will Smith apology video leaves internet divided as actor addresses Chris Rock slap in detail

It has been 124 days since King Richard star Will Smith (54) infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock, who was presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars. The moment from the 94th Academy Awards went viral all across the globe and made headlines for several days following the incident.

The altercation between the two stemmed from Rock's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (50). At the time, it was reported that the comedian had been unaware of Jada's alopecia condition, which caused her to lose her hair.

Now, after around four months of silence, Will Smith has decided to formally apologize to Rock for assaulting him on stage. On July 29, Smith uploaded a 5-minute apology video dedicated to Rock on his Instagram.

The internet was divided over Smith's slap. Many defended the actor for standing up for his wife. Meanwhile, others criticized him for losing his composure over a joke. Smith's recent apology video has had the same effect.

While a few pointed out that the apology came too late and questioned the star as to the reason behind such delay, others appreciated Smith for owning up to his actions.

What did Will Smith say to Chris Rock in his apology video?

In the video, which took most people by surprise as it was uploaded four months after the incident, Will Smith addressed the slap and said:

"I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out…I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk…That was one of the things about that moment that I didn't realize...I wasn't thinking about how many people got hurt in that [sic] moment. I want to apologize to Chris' mother, to Chris' family, especially his brother Tony Rock."

The 53-year-old star later admitted that the damage was perhaps irreparable. Will Smith further clarified that his wife did not instigate him or ask him to retaliate after rolling her eyes at the "GI Jane" joke made by Chris Rock. Moreover, he did not inform Jada Pinkett Smith before walking up to the stage to slap Rock. It would be fair to assume, in light of his revelations, that Jada was also shocked at her husband's outburst.

Will Smith also said in his apology video:

"Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me. The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself."

While this is the first time Will Smith has shared a personal, apology statement for his actions, it must be noted that he apologized to Chris Rock before as well. Two days after the incident, the actor issued a public apology to Rock and The Academy on Instagram. At the time, Smith said he was "out of line" and "wrong." He then resigned from the Academy in early April.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock recently brought up the incident during his PNC Bank Arts Center performance. He joked:

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Later, he clarified that he was not a victim. The comedian said:

"I'm not a victim, mother*****r. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, mother*****r…But I shook that sh** off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

Netizens react to Will Smith's apology video to Chris Rock

While some questioned Smith over the delay in his apology, others defended the actor. Some even claimed that Hollywood has far worse issues than this slap.

Claude DeBussy @angryblkhoemo Will Smith being compelled to apologize to Chris Rock, while the very idea of Chris Rock apologizing to Jada would likely get you laughed out of most rooms...



Humanity is funny lol Will Smith being compelled to apologize to Chris Rock, while the very idea of Chris Rock apologizing to Jada would likely get you laughed out of most rooms...Humanity is funny lol

Z ⚡ @SnapzEnt @DiscussingFilm They're still on this??? There are worse people in Hollywood, deal with them. One little slap is NOTHING @DiscussingFilm They're still on this??? There are worse people in Hollywood, deal with them. One little slap is NOTHING

The Chicken Nugget Man @TheOnlyBossBaby @DiscussingFilm People saying it’s too late aren’t getting the point of his video. He wanted to wait so he could properly grow and educate himself on what he had done. I respect the hell out of that. Any other way would’ve felt hallow and forced. @DiscussingFilm People saying it’s too late aren’t getting the point of his video. He wanted to wait so he could properly grow and educate himself on what he had done. I respect the hell out of that. Any other way would’ve felt hallow and forced.

Flounder 🍃🧜🏽‍♀️ @lazyariel @Explicit_02 @DiscussingFilm Some of Y’all sure made it serious harrasing this man and his wife. He lost out jobs. It’s serious for him @Explicit_02 @DiscussingFilm Some of Y’all sure made it serious harrasing this man and his wife. He lost out jobs. It’s serious for him

Nick @mainmarvel @DiscussingFilm i thought we forgot about this months ago @DiscussingFilm i thought we forgot about this months ago

chu @chuuzus @Phil_Lewis_ will pls not now. we are still enjoying beyoncé’s renaissance @Phil_Lewis_ will pls not now. we are still enjoying beyoncé’s renaissance https://t.co/xrspGaTRQw

NUFF @nuffsaidny Will Smith: “I apologize for slapping Chris Rock.”



Twitter: Will Smith: “I apologize for slapping Chris Rock.”Twitter: https://t.co/J223aZVfyt

A legion of tweets expressed frustration over how long this controversy has been dragged out. A few tweets also pointed out the irony of Will Smith having to apologize for the altercation, but Chris Rock not even attempting to apologize to Jada Pinkett Smith for making fun of her medical condition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far