"He slapped all of us": Chris Rock's mother reacts to Will Smith Oscars slap incident

After his younger brother, now Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, has expressed her opinion about the 94th Academy Award incident where Will Smith slapped her son. On Friday, April 22, Rose had an exclusive interview with South Carolina news station WIS-TV.

In the interview, she addressed how Will Smith's infamous slap at Chris Rock affected them as a family. She also added how it took away the spotlight from renowned musician Questlove, who won the 'Best Documentary Feature' Oscar for his directorial debut, Summer of Soul.

Like her son Kenny, Rose Rock initially presumed the altercation to have been staged. However, once Smith started using profanities, she realized the gravity of what had happened.

What did Chris Rock's mother say about Will Smith slapping her son?

While speaking to WIS' Billie Jean Shaw on Friday, Rose Rock insinuated how Will Smith was seemingly laughing at the "GI Jane" joke by Chris Rock that was targeted towards Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head look. However, many have argued that Smith only walked on stage to slap Rock after Pinkett Smith eye-rolled the comedian's quip at her expense.

In the interview, Rose Rock directed her message towards Will Smith and said:

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went up and made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened."

The author and motivational speaker added that she felt hurt after her son was slapped in front of millions of people watching the live telecast. She said:

"I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Furthermore, Rose Rock also called out Smith for his actions, which took the spotlight away from Questlove's Oscar win. She elaborated on how everyone present at the event or watching it was shocked after Smith's action to properly appreciate Questlove's documentary. Rock's mother added:

"No one even heard his (Questlove) speech."

Rose Rock calls out Will Smith's apology

Rock's mother addressed the debate about nullifying Will Smith's Oscar win. She expressed that Smith's Oscars should not be taken away. However, like her son Kenny, Rose Rock felt that Smith's apology to her son was not "personal." She explained that Smith's apology towards her son was something written by "his people" to apologize to Chris Rock.

Rose Rock said:

"...but you see something like that is personal, you reach out."

Like her son Kenny Rock, Rock's mother raised similar issues with Smith's public apology post. The latter stated that the apology was not genuine. Meanwhile, Chris Rock's other brother Tony also replied to a tweet that he does not accept Smith's apology.

