Who is Kenny Rock? Chris Rock's younger brother slams Will Smith over "belittling" Oscars slap, claims apology wasn't genuine

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, comedian turned actor Chris Rock's younger brother Kenny Rock expressed his opinion about the controversial Oscars 2022 slap. While speaking about the recent incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, Kenny disclosed that he was not sold on Smith's apology.

The 42-year-old expressed his doubts about Smith's public apology to Chris Rock being genuine. Kenny added,

"I don't think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that."

Following the live telecast of the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith, the former's younger brother reportedly watched the video online. Kenny explained that seeing the video "eats at" him. The younger Rock brother added that his initial reaction to the slap threw him into disbelief. He thought that the incident was staged, but after watching Will Smith curse at his brother, Kenny understood the severity of the situation.

What is known about Chris Rock's younger brother, Kenny Rock?

Kenny Rock, aka Kenneth C. Rock, was born on April 16, 1979, in Brooklyn, New York. He was born to Julius and Rose Rock and is reportedly their youngest son. He is the younger brother of Tony (47) and Chris Rock (56).

While not much is known about Kenneth Rock's professional career, the younger Rock sibling seems to have worked on multiple projects in Hollywood. His official foray into films and documentaries was reportedly with a 1989 nine-minute footage of his brother's origin as a known comedian, titled "Who Is Chris Rock?"

Later, Kenneth Rock appeared in director Wanly Florexile's 2014 TV movie, Hope a Brooklyn Story. Following this, the Brooklyn native had appeared in 2016's Coincidental Killer as Cousin Paul. Two years later, he appeared in Vesuvius, where he played Nick Bromnell. As per IMDb, this appears to be his last prominent role since 2018.

What else did Kenny Rock say about Will Smith?

Addressing the event in his interview with The Los Angeles Times, the former actor said,

"My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."

Earlier this week, Will Smith resigned from the Academy Awards, which the organizing group also accepted. However, Kenny Rock further added that Smith should be banned from the Oscars in the future. Additionally, Rock demanded that the Academy take disciplinary action against Smith.

Furthermore, he suggested taking away his recent Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Meanwhile, Chris Rock's other younger brother Tony also recently snapped at Will Smith during his comedy show.

