"Where is Chris Rock's apology to Jada?": Internet reacts as Academy's Will Smith Oscars ban decision sparks wild comments online

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 controversy involving Chris Rock has reached a point where the Academy had to issue a ban on Will Smith. The move comes shortly after the King Richard star announced his resignation from the coveted association. Per the ruling, Smith cannot attend any Oscar-related events, virtually or in-person, until 2032, April 8. He is, however, eligible for nominations.

Among the various comments from actors and famous personalities making the rounds on social media and the controversial debate over whether Smith was right in his actions, another angle has emerged from the whole ordeal.

It appears that Chris Rock, though held back from pressing charges for assault, is yet to issue an apology to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the wake of Smith being banned from the Oscars, Twitter has erupted with fans demanding answers for the injustice meted out to the star, while Rock hasn't been pulled up yet for taking a dig at Jada's appearance. According to Rock's brother, Kenny, the comedian was unaware of her medical condition.

Fans are furious over Chris Rock's silence

The tone seems to have changed considerably since the Oscars shocker. Moments after the altercation, the internet cheered Rock for maintaining his composure and choosing to be silent. But today, the narrative has changed. Social media users are questioning Rock's sincerity.

🛸 @stechu__ I’ve noticed that Chris Rock nor The academy haven’t done a public apology to Jada Pinkett Smith. 🙄 I’ve noticed that Chris Rock nor The academy haven’t done a public apology to Jada Pinkett Smith. 🙄

Rob Eyssens @EyssensRob A bruise is gone in a day or so. Words are more damaging. You wouldn't laugh at a person who has a different illness. Chris Rock handled the slap well. Pity he couldn't be as much a man as Will Smith was when he apologised publicly. Jada deserves a public apology A bruise is gone in a day or so. Words are more damaging. You wouldn't laugh at a person who has a different illness. Chris Rock handled the slap well. Pity he couldn't be as much a man as Will Smith was when he apologised publicly. Jada deserves a public apology

Lashone Hardy @hardy_lashone @J50286824 @JonLemire Where is Chris Rock's apology? So ya'll tell the world its okay to joke about black women having a medical condition. So we get no justice? @J50286824 @JonLemire Where is Chris Rock's apology? So ya'll tell the world its okay to joke about black women having a medical condition. So we get no justice?

Karen T @klkt1010 I am ashamed the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are just allowing Chris Rock to make fun of someone’s disability. Will SHOULD NEVER have resorted to violence but Chris Rock is no hero. He’s an embarrassment and I think an apology should be coming from him. I am ashamed the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are just allowing Chris Rock to make fun of someone’s disability. Will SHOULD NEVER have resorted to violence but Chris Rock is no hero. He’s an embarrassment and I think an apology should be coming from him.

Sheila Duncan @SheilaD41225387 @joncoopertweets Chris Rock started it by disrespecting millions of people who suffer shame because they don't grow hair. Okay. He's a comic. But even freedom of speech has its limits -- like you can't go into a crowded theater and yell "Fire!" Nobody seems to feel he owes Jada an apology. @joncoopertweets Chris Rock started it by disrespecting millions of people who suffer shame because they don't grow hair. Okay. He's a comic. But even freedom of speech has its limits -- like you can't go into a crowded theater and yell "Fire!" Nobody seems to feel he owes Jada an apology.

Fans want Chris Rock to apologize to Jada Pinkett Smith after The Academy issues a ban on Will Smith (Twitter)

Timeline explored: From Will Smith's slap to his ban

Smith stole the show at the 2022 Oscars when he lost his cool on live television and slapped Rock, an incident that seems to have long-lasting repercussions.

While presenting the Academy Award for best documentary category, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s appearance when he said he would love to see her in GI Jane 2. To set context, Jada suffers from an auto-immune disease called alopecia that causes hair loss. Following her diagnosis, she has been sporting a bald hairdo.

Smith, upon hearing the joke, walked up to the stage and slapped Rock right across the face. Minutes later, he issued a tearful apology as he accepted his Best Actor award for King Richard. Later, he even joined in on the fun at the after party.

Next thing we know, Smith issued a statement on Instagram apologizing for his "inexcusable" behavior followed by resignation from The Academy. In all of this, Rock has remained silent, except once at one of his recently-concluded comedy shows, where he said he was "still processing it."

