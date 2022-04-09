"Very little punishment here": Fans criticize Will Smith Oscars ban in response to Ricky Gervais' "good behavior" tweet

Will Smith was handed a punishment by The Academy for his unruly behavior at this year's Oscars. The actor slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made regarding Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett.

On Friday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced that Will Smith would not be allowed to attend the Oscars for the next ten years. Following the statement released by The Academy, the Hancock star accepted his fate publicly, saying:

"I accept and respect the academy's decision."

In light of the Academy's decision, famous comedian Ricky Gervais posted on Twitter that he thinks the 'sentence' may never be fully realized. His post reads:

In response to Gervais' tweet, fans have taken the internet by storm and criticized the ban. They have been rising against the ban and making some sarcastic remarks over the ordeal.

Some tweets in response to the decision read as follows:

Taco JR. @tacomonster_ @rickygervais Only 10 years. A bit of a slap in the face for his victim that @rickygervais Only 10 years. A bit of a slap in the face for his victim that

Hippo Vaughn @HippoVaughn @rickygervais This seems like a reward more than a punishment @rickygervais This seems like a reward more than a punishment

PJ @patcomey @rickygervais Those life changing injuries Chris Rock sustained though ? 10 years seems a bit lenient. @rickygervais Those life changing injuries Chris Rock sustained though ? 10 years seems a bit lenient.

Most see Will Smith's ban as an injustice meted out to him for something very trivial, given Chris Rock's insensitive joke. Others perceive the ban as a boon as Smith will no longer be obligated to attend the award ceremony.

Doriano Paisano Carta @Paisano @rickygervais He almost got a more severe punishment but they decided not to force him to attend the Golden Globes or even worse, watch his movie After Earth @rickygervais He almost got a more severe punishment but they decided not to force him to attend the Golden Globes or even worse, watch his movie After Earth

Phil Vasquez @tinpanalleypics @rickygervais Not going to the Oscars or even being nominated for anything never impeded anyone from having a perfectly successful career. This isn't a punishment, it's a political move by the Academy. @rickygervais Not going to the Oscars or even being nominated for anything never impeded anyone from having a perfectly successful career. This isn't a punishment, it's a political move by the Academy.

The EOK Project @EokThe @rickygervais The problem is he can still win prizes for best actor / producer, just can't physically participate @rickygervais The problem is he can still win prizes for best actor / producer, just can't physically participate

What else has Ricky Gervais commented regarding Will Smith's incident?

We’ll Never Die 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 @glazerscashcow



Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke.



would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously What Will Smith did was over the top, if he has a problem approach Chris Rock after the show.Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke. @rickygervais would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously #Oscars What Will Smith did was over the top, if he has a problem approach Chris Rock after the show. Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke. @rickygervais would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously #Oscars https://t.co/7f9LSxfbsh

The Academy's decision on a ban comes after Smith slapped Rock live during the Oscars ceremony when the latter made an insensitive joke about Smith's wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Jada suffers from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes tremendous hair, and many feel it is not a matter to be joked about.

Ricky Gervais' recent tweet was not the only one he made about the Will Smith altercation. The Office writer also said that instead of going after Pinkett Smith for her hair, he would have made a joke about her boyfriend.

During a live Twitter session, Gervais also joked about alopecia, trivializing the disability. The comedian reportedly said:

"Someone said it was joking about her disability. Well, I'm going a bit thin. So I'm disabled. That means I can park right up next to [British supermarket] Tesco now."

PURE TITANIUM @titanium_miss Ricky Gervais offered to host the Oscars tonight for free. I wonder why Hollywood didn’t take him up on it! 🤔 Ricky Gervais offered to host the Oscars tonight for free. I wonder why Hollywood didn’t take him up on it! 🤔 https://t.co/hNhUoJKaQq

He referred to Chris Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith's hair as:

"The tamest joke I would've have ever have told."

The comedian is known for his controversial remarks and insensitive comments from his time as Oscars host. Thus, it is no surprise to many that Gervais has taken to Twitter to joke about the whole incident and the ban following it.

