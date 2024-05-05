Met Gala 2024 rumored guest list: Rihanna, Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and others may walk the red carpet

With Met Gala 2024 right around the corner, fans of the prestigious event are wondering who all will be attending the event. Given that the invitee list is a heavily guarded secret, potential attendees can only be confirmed if celebrities themselves have spoken about it. However, ardent followers of the event also anticipate several appearances based on the history of the gala.

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday of May every year, which falls on May 6 this year. The event, hosted at the Metropolitan Art Museum, serves the objective of raising funds for the Costume Institute, encouraging fashion as an art form.

The event, originally started in 1948, has become a star-studded affair over the years, with A-listers from all over the world walking the red carpet. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé, are some of the names that have graced the Gala with their presence throughout the years and are expected to do so this year too.

Who are the potential attendees of the Met Gala this year?

Some celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga have shown dedicated efforts towards following the theme of the night throughout the years. They have willingly pledged themselves to fashion and displayed their fashion expertise with pride. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the Gala therefore anticipate their attendance every year.

This year, Rihanna confirmed her Met Gala 2024 attendance in an interview with Vogue, where she spoke about her preparations for her Gala dress.

The four co-hosts of the evening are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, so they are the other few celebrities besides Rihanna who will, for sure, be seen at the Met Gala 2024.

Apart from her, the Hadid sisters are also likely to attend because they have been at the helm of the modeling world for quite some time. Meanwhile, apart from big sister Kim, other Kar-Jenner sisters like Kendall and Kylie can also potentially attend. Owing to their style, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish have garnered media attention throughout the years, which is expected to go on this year too, as they make a potential appearance on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Asap Rocky, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevigne, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Irina Shayk, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathway, Nicole Kidman, and Miley Cyrus have been Met Gala regulars for years now, and are expected to attend this year too.

Some of the designers who have dominated the Met Gala for years are Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Balenciaga, Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, Schiaparelli, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. These names are expected to be featured and loved this season too.

Themes the designers will follow for the Met Gala 2024

The dress code for attendees walking the red carpet this season is The Garden of Time, a theme inspired by the short story of the same name by J. G. Ballard. The story explores the themes of growth and decay, creation, and disintegration in nature. The carpet will likely be filled with a lot of flora and fauna, plant life, nature, birth, and death-related ideas.

For the theme of the exhibition inside the Met Museum, the topic Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will be displayed. As per the description of this theme on the Met's official Instagram page, 250 garments and accessories spanning 400 years will be presented at the exhibition.

The Met Gala 2024 will be streamed live on Vogue.com, and Vogue's official YouTube and TikTok channels from 6:00 pm ET onwards on May 6.