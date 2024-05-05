Met Gala 2024: Where to follow the hosts on Instagram?

The much-awaited fashion event of the year is right around the corner. Met Gala 2024 is scheduled for May 6, 2024. As stars prepare to grace the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, all eyes are on this year's hosts: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour.

With the theme The Garden of Time setting the stage for an evening of sartorial splendor, fashion enthusiasts are eager to follow their favorite hosts' journey on Instagram. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be visited by the who's who of Hollywood, fashion icons, and celebs to celebrate this year's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The museum will be open to the public on May 10.

Where to follow the hosts on Instagram?

Met Gala 2024 will have hosts Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour share behind-the-scenes moments, red carpet highlights, and post-Gala celebrations. Fans and fashion enthusiasts can follow the official Instagram accounts of the hosts for real-time updates, stunning outfit reveals, and intimate peeks into the star-studded event.

Zendaya - @zendaya

Jenifer Lopez - @Jlo

Bad Bunny - @badbunnypr

@chrishemsworth

Anna Wintour - @wintourworld

From Zendaya's avant-garde fashion statements to Jennifer Lopez's iconic red-carpet looks, fans can expect a visual feast of haute couture and celebrity glamour.

What is the Met Gala and when and where does it happen?

The Met Gala, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Considered the highest-profile fashion event of the year, it features extravagant red carpet arrivals, showcases daring fashion statements, and raises funds for the museum's Costume Institute.

The Met typically takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the event will be held on May 6, continuing its tradition as a highly anticipated gathering for celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, and philanthropists alike.

Hosts at the Met Gala Over the years

Over the years, the Met has been hosted by a diverse array of celebrities, fashion icons, and influential figures from various industries. This year's co-chairs follow Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

Some notable past hosts include Rihanna, who co-hosted the event in 2018 alongside Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace. Rihanna's bold style and innovative fashion choices have made her a favorite among Met attendees.

Another memorable host was Beyoncé, who co-chaired the gala in 2013 with Wintour and designer Riccardo Tisci. Beyoncé's glamorous presence and iconic fashion moments have solidified her status as a Met legend.

Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" Arrivals

Other past hosts include Taylor Swift (2016), Amal Clooney (2018), Katy Perry (2017), and Lady Gaga (2019), each bringing their own unique style and star power to the event. These hosts not only set the tone for the evening but also contribute to the gala's reputation as one of the most prestigious and star-studded events in the fashion calendar.

This year's Met, hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour, promises to be a spectacular event, follow their Instagram accounts for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes moments from the iconic fashion extravaganza.

Fans can livestream the Met Gala event on the Vogue website.