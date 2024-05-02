After positive assessment from tennis stars Coco Gauff and Serena Williams, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has also hopped on the hype train for Zendaya's 'Challengers' movie.

The recently released romantic sports drama film has become a sensation in Hollywood, thrilling tennis fans and non-fans alike. The Luca Guadagnino brainchild has not just sparked the attention of critics, but also some of the stars of the game, including Gauff and Williams.

Now, Osaka has also made a note of the movie, taking to TikTok to post a funny video of herself.

Expand Tweet

The video entered Twitter thanks to fans of the movie, who heaped praise on Zendaya for capturing the imagination of the tennis world.

"Venus being at the premier, Serena showing love, Coco turning into a film reviewer after she saw it and now Naomi?! Z is collecting the tennis It Girls like infinity stones," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"shes such a stan I love herrrr," another fan wrote.

"ben shelton where the f**k are you at," another user joked about the American still yet to share his thoughts on the movie.

The barrage of praise didn't stop here, as there was more coming up for the 27-year-old actress. One fan in particular highlighted the love Zendaya has received from the biggest names in women's tennis, a testament to her acting chops.

"naomi, coco, venus and serena have all shown out for this movie oh zendaya you are sooo loved," a fan quoted.

"the need for zendaya to produce and star in in 900 more movies grows every day because the icons are rolling out" one Twitter user joked.

Tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Venus Williams were in attendance at Los Angeles premiere of 'Challengers'

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" - Arrivals

The likes of Venus Williams and Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard were spotted at the recent premiere of 'Challengers' in Los Angeles earlier last month. Bouchard was seen clicking pictures with the lead star in a sparkling black outfit, which drew the attention of many tennis enthusiasts on social media.

Meanwhile, the 'Dune' actress was flabbergasted when she learned that the elder Williams sister attended the premiere. Zendaya, with utter excitement, then added that she was going to find the 43-year-old tennis star in the crowd so that she could squeeze in a conversation with one of the legends of the game.

For those unaware, 'Challengers' follows the tennis journey of a former champion, played by Mike Faist, as he plans to make a grand comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya) and unexpectedly locks horns with his former best friend (Josh O'Connor).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback