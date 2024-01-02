Serena Williams and Coco Gauff recently reacted to Zendaya's announcement regarding the release date of the tennis-themed film, Challengers.

Challengers, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino, features a star cast including Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist, and the 27-year-old in the lead roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a former tennis player, portrayed by Zendaya, who has now transitioned into coaching her husband, played by Mike Faist. However, complications arise when he unexpectedly faces his wife's former lover, portrayed by Josh O'Connor, in a challenger tournament.

On the occasion of New Year, the Golden Globe-winning actress took to social media to unveil the new poster for the movie and also announced its release date - April 26, 2024.

"Challengers April 26th, Wishing you all the most beautiful new year ✨," she captined her Instagram post.

Reacting to the announcement of the release date for Challengers, 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams and World No. 3, Coco Gauff took to social media and expressed their happiness.

"So excited for this!!!!!" Williams commented.

"😍 can’t wait," Gauff wrote.

Screen grab of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff's comments

The film was originally scheduled to debut at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release in August 2023. However, unforeseen circumstances arose when the Writers Guild of America strike occurred last year, drawing support from Hollywood actors. Consequently, the film's release was rescheduled for 2024.

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert worked with Zendaya for Challengers

Zendaya at the 2022 US Open

Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, served as a consultant for the movie "Challengers." He provided coaching to Zendaya for three months, helping her prepare for her role as a tennis player.

Gilbert had an impressive career, amassing 20 singles titles. After retiring from professional tennis, he transitioned into coaching, working with players such as Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, and Kei Nishikori. It was under his tutelage that Andre Agassi secured six Grand Slam titles.

During an interview with Variety, the director of "Challengers," Luca Guadagnino, expressed his admiration for the film's cast. He commended their dedication to honing their tennis skills for the movie, working tirelessly alongside Brad Gilbert. Guadagnino highlighted the training undertaken by Zendaya, O'Connor, and Faist to grasp the intricate nuances of the sport.

“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

Guadagnino also commended the leading lady of the film, praising her exceptional performance and highlighting that her tennis skills were so impressive that they hardly needed to employ a body double for her.

"She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” he added.

