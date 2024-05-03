Met Gala 2024: Who is the richest host?

Met Gala 2024 will be taking place on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, the theme for the exhibition is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the museum will be open to the public on May 10, 2024.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya will co-host this year's Met Gala. As per Celebrity Net Worth, out of the four celebrities, Jennifer Lopez is the richest host with a net worth of $400 Million followed by Chris Hemsworth who has a net worth of $130 Million.

Alongside the dress code being The Garden of Time, based on J.G. Ballard's 1962 story, the hosts for the upcoming Met Gala 2024 were announced on February 15, 2024, through The Metropolitan Museum of Art's official Instagram account, the reel was captioned as:

"Announcing this year’s #MetGala co-chairs ✨Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, and Zendaya will serve as co-chairs for the next #CostumeInstitute Benefit on Monday, May 6."

It further gives a glimpse into what the event will be about—

"The 2024 Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, celebrates the opening of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements."

Met Gala 2024's four co-chairs and their net worth

1) Jennifer Lopez: $400 Million

Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

The richest Met Gala host Jennifer Lopez made a name for herself in the music and acting industry.

Throughout her journey, she released successful singles that topped multiple charts and by that time Lopez had sold over 80 million records. Due to her contributions to music, Jennifer Lopez's name is embarked on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2) Chris Hemsworth: $130 Million

Chris Hemsworth at the CinemaCon 2024 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation (Image via Getty Images)

Next to Lopez, the second rich host is Chris Hemsworth. The 40-year-old Australian actor has starred in movies such as Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris had worked on Extraction 2 for which he earned an estimated total of $20 million back in 2023.

3) Bad Bunny: $50 Million

Bad Bunny at the Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Las Vegas, NV (Image via Getty Images)

Despite being one of the new artists in Hollywood, Bad Bunny rose to fame quickly. The Puerto Rican rapper debuted his first single back in 2018. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bad Bunny has an estimated wealth of $50 million.

Bad Bunny has caused a shift in the singing and songwriting aspect of music inspiring millions with his unique talent and self expression through singing.

3) Zendaya: $22 Million

Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" Arrivals

The Euphoria star Zendaya is one of the A-list actors in Hollywood. Before acting, Zendaya ventured into modeling and singing when she worked for Disney. Her estimated wealth is $22 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home was immensely successful, the first two movies were able to surpass $880.2 million and $1.132 billion respectively.

Fans can livestream the upcoming Met Gala event on Vogue's official website.