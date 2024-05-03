Met Gala 2024: Everything we know so far

With the Met Gala 2024 just around the corner, fashion enthusiasts and celebrity fans have been scouring the internet. This year the Met Gala will be happening on May 6, between 5:30 to 8 pm ET, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will be co-hosting the event alongside Anna Wintour. The attendees will be following 'The Garden of Time' theme as a dress code for the red carpet, while the exhibition theme will be 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Originating in 1948 by publicist Eleanor Lambert, the event was initially started to raise funds for the Costume Institute. The Gala which once held low-profile dinners has now become a celebratory event, one which is also called the Fashion Oscars.

Everything to know about the Met Gala 2024

Release Date and Time

The prestigious event is ritualistically held on the first Monday of May every year, which falls on May 6 this year. 2021 was the only year the event was held in September because of COVID-19 restrictions but has been back to its May schedule since.

The Met Gala 2024 will be held from 5:30 to 8 pm ET, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a venue which is now synonymous with the Gala itself.

Where will it be live-streaming this season?

Emma Chamberlain, La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and Chloe Fineman headed the live-streaming in the previous years. The live-stream hosts this year aren't yet announced. The event though, will live stream on Vogue.com and on the publication's official YouTube and TikTok pages.

Celebrities expected to attend this year

Even though the event's invitees list is always a secret, some safe bets can be made when it comes to Met Gala 2024. Rihanna, the Met Gala queen has confirmed her place on the event in an interview with Vogue, where she teased about her red carpet look.

There are high chance of Ben Affleck being there to support his host wife JLo. Same for Elsa Pataky, the wife of Chris Hemsworth. Apart from these, the sure-shot presence of at least a couple of Kar-Jenners, and the Hadids can be put into the safe bets section.

The theme for this year's Met

The exhibition theme this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The Met spilled more details on it in a post on their Instagram. The caption read—

"See approximately 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries on view, connected by themes of nature-a metaphor for the life cycle and ephemeral nature of fashion."

The theme the invitees will be following as a dress code for the red carpet is 'The Garden of Time', inspired by J. G. Ballard's short story of the same name. The thought-provoking story explores the concepts of the creative and destructive nature of the universe. The theme will feature artists dawning clothes depicting flora and fauna, nature, and the cycle of birth and death.

Met Gala 2024, will air live from 5:30 to 8 pm ET, on Vogue.com.