Met Gala 2024: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Met Gala 2024 is set to be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 6 pm ET at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry and is attended by the biggest stars in the industry. Met Gala 2024 will be hosted by Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Zendaya.

The Met Gala, a fundraiser and charity event for the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, was first held in 1948. Since then, it has been one of the most highly-anticipated events in Hollywood. It is an international platform for artists and designers across the globe to showcase their best works. With the 2024 Met Gala just around the corner, fans are looking forward to getting a chance to see their favorite celebrities and artists on the Met carpet.

Each year the Met Gala has a theme and a dress code that all attendees are expected to follow. The theme for the Met Gala 2024 is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" while the dress code is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

Met Gala 2024: Release date and time

Met Gala 2024 will premier on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 6 pm ET at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC. The star-studded night will see guests including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Serena Williams, Cara DeLevigne, and Jared Leto, among others.

Viewers in different time zones can watch the Met Gala based on their location in the table.

Time Zone Time

Date Day Eastern Time 6 pm

May 6, 2024

Monday Pacific Time 3 pm



May 6, 2024 Monday Greenwich Mean Time 10 pm

May 6, 2024 Monday Central European Time 12 am

May 7, 2024

Tuesday Indian Standard Time 3:30 am

May 7, 2024

Tuesday

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It opens the museum's annual fashion exhibition and raises eight-figure sums, sometimes even higher.

Met Gala 2024: Theme, dress code, and guests

The guests at the 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute's new exhibition "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion." This is also the theme for the event while the dress code for the event is “The Garden of Time."

The exhibition will reportedly feature 250 rare items and antiquities from the Costume Institute's permanent collection that have been collected for over 400 years. The items include designs from designers and brands like Givenchy, Dior, Schiaparelli, and others.

Met Gala 2024 attendees

The co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala will be a mix of entertainment and fashion talents. Zendaya is one of the hosts for the event and will be returning to the event as a co-chair after five years. Meanwhile, her fans are eager to see her walk the red carpet with Tom Holland.

Zandaya will be joined by four other hosts for the event. One of them is Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global editorial director of Condé Nast. Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, and Peurto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny are the other hosts.

Honorary chairs include Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew. Vogue’s special reporter, Emma Chamberlain, will return for her iconic event interviews.

No official guest lists are available, as the Met Gala likes to keep everyone guessing who the attendees are. While the list is confidential, some celebrities attend the Met Gala every year, much to their fans' delight. These celebrities are Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Madonna, among others.

Who will skip the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala is a spectacular night of the year that most celebrities look forward to attending. However, some cannot attend it due to their scheduling conflicts or personal reasons.

Taylor Swift is one celebrity who will skip the Met Gala 2024 as she is preparing for the European leg of her Eras Tour. Another celebrity who won't attend the event is Billy Porter, who stated that he is taking time for himself following the death of his mother in February 2024.

The Met Gala also has several rules that the guests are expected to follow. The event has a strict no-phone and no-smoking policy. The attendees are expected to follow strict seating charts as per the pre-arrangements.

Additionally, attendees must be 18 or above. The dinner at the event won't have any onion, garlic, or parsley in any of the dishes.

