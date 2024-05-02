Met Gala: What is Anna Wintour's net worth as of 2024?

The world's most prestigious social event, Met Gala is just around the corner. As the chairperson of this iconic event, fans want to know more about Anna Wintour and her background. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anna Wintour's net worth is $50 million last updated on April 23, 2024. Her salary is estimated to be around $4 Million.

It has been reported by New York Magazine in 2011, that since 2005, the Met Gala chairperson has been making $2 million per year as the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Moreover, she is a creative director at Condé Nast, a renowned media company.

Wintour's wardrobe is worth $200,000 according to Business Insider, this allowance is only restricted to work-related events.

3 things to know about Met Gala's Anna Wintour

She started her career at 15

At only 15 years of age, Anna Wintour started working at the London boutique, Biba where she learned self-expression through fashion. That's where Anna birthed her signature style, a short bob with bangs. Later, she transitioned into the role of an editorial assistant at Harper’s Bazaar UK and Harper’s & Queen.

By 1988, she became the editor-in-chief at Vogue, before that she was a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar and then a creative director at Vogue. Anna shared in her 2009 documentary called The September Issue that her father helped her kickstart her career.

She said—

"I think my father really decided for me that I should work in fashion."

Her father had a background in journalism

The chairperson of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour's father Charles Wintour had gained popularity in the world of journalism. He used to work at the London Evening Standard as the editor-in-chief. Through her father's assistance and guidance, Anna explored multiple opportunities and made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Referring to her iconic signature look, sunglasses, and a short bob, Anna told 60 Minutes in 2007—

“Well, they’re seriously useful. I mean, I can sit in a show, and if I’m bored out of my mind, nobody will notice. And if I’m enjoying it, nobody will notice. So, I think at this point they’ve become, you know, really armour.”

She was the inspiration behind The Devil Wears Prada

Lauren Weisberger, the author of the well-renowned novel The Devil Wears Prada, who used to be an assistant of Anna Wintour at Vogue, claimed that the character Miranda Priestly was reportedly based on Wintour. Additionally, Lauren had taken inspiration from Anna's personal and professional life and channeled it into one of the most iconic fictional characters.

When the Vogue editor-in-chief was asked about her thoughts on this matter, she told The New York Times on February 17, 2003—

"I always enjoy a great piece of fiction. I haven't decided whether I am going to read it or not."

Anna Wintour will be making an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala which is to be held on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This new exhibition will highlight the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion where guests will be expected to follow the dress code of The Garden of Time, based on J.G. Ballard's story.

Fans are excited to see what their favorite celebrities will wear at the upcoming Met Gala. The show will be available to watch live on Vogue's website on May 6, 2024.