"Why the cardigan" — Fans criticize Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2024 look as she pairs Margiela dress with grey cardigan

Kim Kardashian is back in the limelight yet again with her outfit for this year's Met Gala, held on May 6. This time round, she is being criticized for an odd element in her red carpet look - a grey cardigan that she paired with her Mason Margiela dress.

The theme that the attendees are following this season is "The Garden of Time," inspired by an eponymous short story, authored by J. G. Ballard. It talks about life and death, birth and destruction, as well as growth and decay as the nature of the universe.

Kim Kardashian's dress seemed to be in tandem with the theme, as it was made with hundreds of brittle leaves joined together, making it a dress. The cardigan may have been added to highlight the element of old age and disintegration, but fashion enthusiasts did not seem to approve of the combination:

"why the cardigan?" one fan wrote.

Met Gala fans react to the cardigan Kim Kardashian chose to pair with her Margiela dress this year

The cardigan on Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2024, was a letdown for many, especially given that she is known to appropriate the night's theme to the T, executing it with her own bold take. This year, therefore, wasn't impressive for fans because of one element: the grey cardigan.

Many seemed to be grappling with the casual contrast the cardigan created to the otherwise structured, body-fitting, corset metallic gown. However, from the fashion perspective, the cardigan could've denoted old age, a marker for disintegration as the rule of nature.

"I dont see how an old cropped fluffy cardigan would be part of the look while wearing that dress. The dress is amazing but the cardigan on top makes no sense," one tweet read.

"okay so i like that the cardigan is a callback to the runway but 1) it would’ve made more sense if it was referencing an *archival* look and 2) the intricacy kim’s cardigan is covering is criminal," read another tweet.

Referring to Taylor Swift's recent song about Kim Thank You aIMee, fans noted:

"thanK you aIMee for NOTHING?! why do you look like you made gum wrappers into a dress and stole your grandmamas cardigan?? babes this ain’t it," another fan tweeted.

"yeah she looks tired her wig is a mess and the cardigan takes everything away. shes eaten in the past but sheesh," read another tweet.

Fans also took a dig at her for repeatedly going for the tiny-waist look

Kim Kardashian serving the tiny waist look at the Met Gala isn't uncommon. Fans called out the repetitive nature of it and asked her to present something new. Some also called it out for setting unrealistic beauty standards.

"I’m over the super teeny tiny waist that Kim k does EVERY. SINGLE. MET. Give us something new!!! I wanna see u in a wild head piece or something insane next year kimmy," read one tweet.

"Kim is insanely gorgeous, has all the resources for the best looks but always brings it back to her tiny waist. Girl, do something else please. And while u at it, retire the blonde," read another tweet.

Met Gala 2025 is set to have the theme "Extragalactic: A Retrospective on Space and Fashion."