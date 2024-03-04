Kim Kardashian’s look for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week receives backlash: “dress looks like a Halloween costume”

Kim Kardashian's recent attire for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week grabbed attention upon her arrival. She generated discussions on social media with her eye-catching all-black outfit.

Her outfit for the prestigious occasion was daring and distinctive, showcasing her fearless style. Her debut appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year was significant, highlighting her continued connection with high fashion and Balenciaga.

Fans criticized Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week appearance at Balenciaga Paris. Certain critics immediately drew a comparison between her outfit and that of a tricks-or-treaters costume for Halloween, insinuating that it was more appropriate for a carnival than a high-fashion runway show.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@voguemagazine)

Some compared her to Morticia Addams, a fictional persona renowned for her sophisticated gothic aesthetics, which was named after the black lace dress that was adorned with an elegant high hairdo and a long train with an open back.

Fans came up with mixed reactions. One such comment was, “Dress looks like a Halloween costume."

Fans criticize Kim Kardashian’s look for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian's recent attire for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week received a mix of positive and critical reactions from fashion enthusiasts.

Some expressed their admiration, proclaiming their obsession with her style and lauding her ability to brighten any appearance.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@voguemagazine)

While comments like "So obsessed with how she looks…it’s an illness," "Kim always says," and "Stunning Kim" showcased the positive reception among her supporters, there were other remarks like "uninspiring" and nothing that made Kardashian appear "aged" and "uncomfortable."

Kim Kardashian's attire for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week shows how things are changing in the fashion industry, and bold choices are praised. Some people considered her attire as unconventional, while others saw it as a mistake.

The variety of viewpoints contributes to the discussion on the essence of fashion and its progression. Kardashian continues to be a person who defies conventions and questions societal standards despite receiving varied feedback.

Her presence at Balenciaga's show, with tags attached, demonstrated her readiness to accept and support the artistic concepts of designers such as Demna, even when they spark discussion.

Kim Kardashian's attire for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week showcases the complex relationship among celebrities, fashion, and public opinion. Her attire elicited varied responses but unquestionably ignited a discussion about originality, style, and the core of high fashion.

Kardashian is a central figure in these talks, shaping trends and opinions with her daring decisions. As fashion evolves, discussions around it will also change, with influential personalities like Kim Kardashian leading the way in challenging our perceptions of style and elegance.