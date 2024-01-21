The Paris Fashion Week, just like all the other major fashion events in the world, has witnessed the increasing appearance of Korean celebrities. This is because luxury brands like Dior, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and others are starting to recognize the massive influence of K-pop stars and Korean fashion on international fashion.

These brands have wisely utilized the popularity of Korean celebrities to spread their reach across different continents and cultures. The Paris Fashion Week menswear shows for 2024 saw the likes of BamBam, ENHYPEN, and RIIZE, among others, touch down on the historic city to showcase the glitz and glam that Korea is known for.

Check out the list of the best-dressed Korean celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week below:

Best-dressed Korean celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

1) ENHYPEN

The Korean boy group ENHYPEN made an appearance at the Prada menswear fashion show in different shades of casual chic. The individual members were decked out in glossy high-top boots, with some favoring denim on denim and others opting for leather overcoats and crisp blazers on jeans.

The Prada ambassadors were reported to have made over 4.6 million US dollars for the Italian brand as a result of their widespread influence.

2) RIIZE

Another boyband with an impressive following, RIIZE looked stylish at the Louis Vuitton menswear show. They were decked out in stylish ensembles ranging from wide-leg denim pants and jackets, denim shorts and jackets, to white dress pants and shirts. They styled their short hair into middle parts around their faces.

3) Jackson Wang

The multitalented K-pop idol and member of the GOT7 boy band also attended the Louis Vuitton presentation. His style was reminiscent of the Parisian aesthetic and consisted of a black beret accented by the brand logo, with a matching sweater shirt also embossed with the Louis Vuitton name on the breast pocket. He completed the outfit with wide-leg pants and chunky shoes.

4) Haerin

The 17-year-old member of the girl group, NewJeans, looked schoolgirl chic at the Dior menswear show in a maxi dungaree gown and a white shirt. The singer accessorized with a mini Dior handbag and open-toed sandals. She styled her hair in an elegant middle part, with soft bangs framing her face. She kept her makeup soft and dewy.

5) TXT

The Korean boyband exuded sophistication and poise at the Dior menswear show in stylish blazers, coats, and pants. They joined other celebrities like Kate Moss, Pusha T, Haerin, Lila Moss, and others who showed up to celebrate the beauty of fashion and the excellent craftsmanship the Dior brand is known for.

TXT paired up their outfits with eye-catching sneakers in different colorways, cementing their style as youthful and trendy. They styled their hair in lazy side parts to frame their faces.

6) BamBam

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, popularly known as BamBam, is another member of the boyband GOT7 who was present for the Louis Vuitton menswear show. The 26-year-old is beloved by fans for his looks, his musical talent, and his impressive fashion sense, and he brought these qualities to bear at the Paris Fashion Week sporting a snake-skin plaid jacket with a shirt paired with black Louis Vuitton dress pants.

The singer made a bold statement with red hair and stud earrings that matched the buttons on his jacket. The singer's red hair was styled as fringe, framing the idol's face.

7) Jihyo

Park Ji-hyo, known worldwide as Jihyo, and the face of the Korean girl band TWICE was resplendent at the Paris Fashion Week. Jihyo exuded sophistication and charm at the Ami menswear show in Paris in a dove gray midi dress with a thigh-high slit, which complemented her skin tone perfectly.

The vintage-inspired gown featured a tank bodice and a sleeveless cut. Jihyo complemented the look with black pumps, an Ami Paris bag embossed with a gold heart, and simple hoop earrings. Her makeup was minimal with light red lips, and she styled her hair in an elegant bun.

Korean fashion and K-pop stars contribute significantly to world fashion, with their influence spreading across continents and climes, and their presence at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 is proof of that.