"Breaking records for fun": Fans rejoice as BTS becomes the most searched boy group of all-time on Google

On December 12, 2023, BTS became the first most searched boy group in Google's 25 years of history. The South Korean boy band, comprising members Kim Namjoon aka RM, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V, and Jeon Jungkook, debuted in 2013 and took the world by storm.

Including studio albums, soundtrack albums, reissues, and compilation albums, the group has over 235 songs. Their discography also includes Japanese albums, mini-albums, and single albums. This excludes priorly released songs repackaged into albums, solo albums, as well as mixtapes.

Fans lauded BTS online for their latest achievement, which is even more remarkable given that the members are currently on a hiatus due to their individual projects as well as ongoing military obligations.

Fans are overjoyed as BTS adds another feather to their cap

BTS has reached the pinnacle of success with their extraordinary discography. What makes this even more remarkable is that they have composed and written a majority of their songs. Initially starting out as a hip-hop group, they have broadened their musical style to encompass a variety of genres.

Their lyrics have centred on issues such as mental health, the complexities of coming of age, loss, the path towards self-love, liberty and independence, and the effects of gaining notoriety. A parallel universe plot is included in their discography and related material, which also makes references to psychology, philosophy, and literature.

Wings (2016), the group's second Korean studio album, became their first to sell a million copies in Korea. In 2017, the band became the first Korean group to be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their song, Mic Drop.

With their studio album, Love Yourself: Tear (2018), they also made history by becoming the first artist from South Korea to debut atop the Billboard 200. With Love Yourself: Answer (2018), BTS became one of the few bands since the Beatles (1966–1968) to chart four number-one albums in the United States in less than two years in 2020. This ultimately helped the group become the first RIAA Platinum-certified Korean album.

With an astounding career trajectory and stacked achievements, the septet is also the first K-pop artist in the history of the Mnet Asian Music Awards to earn 74 Daesang Awards and win 50 MAMA Awards as of 2023.

Along with becoming the first all-South Korean act to achieve the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200, they are also known for their Grammy-nominated song, Dynamite. With more than 40 million records sold, BTS is currently the best-selling artist in South Korean history, according to the Circle Chart.

Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), their studio album, is the first to reach both four and five million registered sales in South Korea, making it the third best-selling album of all time. With the Love Yourself World Tour in 2019, they became the first Asian artist and non-English speaking act to sell out shows at the Rose Bowl and Wembley Stadium.

Now, with their latest achievement as the most searched boy group of all time, BTS has managed to collect yet another accolade, much to the delight of their fandom, known as ARMY.

More about the group's accolades and success over the years

The group members were named Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon in July 2021. As envoys, they have represented their country at international gatherings like the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

BTS spoke with US President Joe Biden in the White House on May 31, 2022, about the recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and prejudice.

BTS have spoken at three UNGA sessions. In 2017, they collaborated with UNICEF to launch the Love Myself advocacy against violence. Known as the "Princes of Pop," they were featured on Time's international cover as "Next Generation Leaders."

They were also listed on Time's list of the "25 most influential people on the internet" (2017–2019) and the "100 most influential people in the world" (2019). In 2018, BTS members were honoured as the youngest-ever recipients of the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit for their contributions to the dissemination of the Korean language and culture.

On December 12, 2023, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military.

Currently, all seven members of the most-searched and biggest boy group in the world are actively carrying out their military duties and will return as a group in 2025 after being discharged from the military.