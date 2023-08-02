"she is art. she is everything": Fans cannot get enough as Twice's Jihyo rolls out the opening trailer for her solo debut album ZONE

TWICE's Jihyo a.k.a Park Ji-hyo stuns in warm summer tones and cinematic night-drive clips in the latest opening trailer unveiled on August 2 at midnight KST for her upcoming solo debut album ZONE.

ONCEs (TWICE fans) can say it is Jihyo's month as the idol has booked out the days leading to the release of her album and its title song, Killin' Me Good on August 18 at 1 pm KST, through a schedule dropped in July.

In true Jihyo style, the playful trailer shows the idol flit from background to background, posing in an elevator, a car, playing croquet, and more. It sure is intriguing as fans wonder what the project entails.

Amidst the shower of visuals and aesthetics from the TWICE leader, one particular fan wrote, "she is art. she is everything."

"SUMMER QUEEN IS BACK !!": TWICE's Jihyo is a dream in her debut teaser

On July 31 at midnight KST, the Set Me Free singer revealed the tracklist for ZONE where she disclosed to have actively participated in the lyric-writing and composing of almost all of her upcoming songs.

What's more, ONCEs can also look forward to some exciting collaborations in the album, like one with renowned South Korean vocalist Heize and another with American singer-rapper 24kGoldn, where the latter will be the first collaboration of any TWICE member with a Western artist. On the other hand, J.Y. Park himself was involved in the songwriting and arranging of the title track, Killin' Me Good.

The tracklist is as follows - Killin' Me Good, Talkin' About It (feat. 24kGoldn), Closer, Wishing On You, Don't Wanna Go Back (Duet with Heize), Room, and Nightmare.

The songs were further introduced by the TWICE member with single phrases written about them in the tracklist image. Moreover, the last track, Nightmare was pre-released as a part of Jihyo's solo performance during TWICE's fifth world tour READY TO BE.

While fans await more teasers with bated breaths, they keep sharing their hearts out on Park Ji-hyo's mesmerizing presence in ZONE's latest opening trailer.

Recent news on the Nightmare singer

In the schedule released in July 2023, a string of oncoming content for the TWICE vocalist's solo debut was lined-up. As a part of this, fans saw the third spoiler dropped not long ago, in which Jihyo could be seen vocalizing Killin' Me Good. The opening trailer was also in line with the same schedule.

In the dates succeeding the opening trailer's launch, the following releases are to be expected - a snippet of Killin' Me Good (August 4), concept photos with the album preview full version (from August 7 to 10), album sneak peeks (August 11 and 16), MV teasers (August 14 and 17), full album, MV release, and comeback live (August 18).

ONCEs indeed have a packed month with all that is to come in the next few days.