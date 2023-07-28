"Best unnie": Fans get emotional as TWICE's Nayeon cheers up MISAMO by appearing at the trio's debut showcase

TWICE's Japanese subgroup MISAMO recently released its sub-unit album Masterpiece and held a debut showcase in Japan for the same. On July 27, 2023, the trio took its final bow in Tokyo and delivered its best as always, but this time there was someone special cheering among the electric crowd. The trio's surprise was unfathomable upon discovering TWICE's Nayeon amidst the countless waving arms in the audience.

Nayeon was not only disguised in a black bucket hat and minimal clothing, she even brought along merch that miraculously made her one with the ONCEs (TWICE fans).

This thoughtful gesture by TWICE's eldest member was enough to remind fans worldwide why she is the "best unnie" (elder sister) to the other eight girls in the group.

ONCEs instantly took to their social media accounts and typed out a series of messages for the TWICE girls captured in this pure serotonin-boost moment, showcasing their love and respect for each other.

ㅈㅋ 🍥 @ollyssi

pic.twitter.com/2BQxX27vxI No wonder Nayeon's been so quiet the past few days. She prolly finished all her sched so she could fly to Japan for MiSaMo. Nayeon best unnie so much 🥺🩵

"TWICE will always be nine": Fans around the world melting over unity among the group members at the MISAMO event

MISAMO, made up of K-pop's sensational girl group TWICE's three Japanese members - Mina, Sana, and Momo - recently dropped its Japanese mini-album Masterpiece.

In line with the girls' sub-group debut, they were scheduled to perform showcases in Japan's Intex Osaka Hall 5, Osaka (July 22 and 23), and PIA Arena, Kanagawa south of Tokyo (July 25, 26, and 27).

Nayeon's special appearance at their showcase on the final day not only shook up the audience present but the girls on stage as well, who instantly expressed their mirth by looking for the 27-year-old idol in the ocean of fans.

Upon spotting her, member Sana even mentioned having dreamed about Nayeon which turned true when the latter appeared at the show. In response, Mina, Sana, and Momo were visibly seen getting emotional.

Fans around the globe had the following reactions to the POP! singer at MISAMO's Japanese showcase.

ems @naychaengie



pic.twitter.com/7HLYCQomPu NO CAUSE NAYEON ATTENDED MISAMO SHOWCASE WITHOUT TELLING THEM, SHE WANTS TO SURPRISE THEM AND SHE WAS EVEN WEARING A BUCKET HAT THE WHOLE TIME SO NO ONE CAN RECOGNIZE HER, TWICE IS REALLY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FAMILY I'VE KNOWN 🥹🥺

💭 @sanayeonfiles

pic.twitter.com/PzDIlduoqR sana dreamed that nayeon came to see them and nayeon actually showed up, making sana’s dream come true

michaeng files 🐧🍓 @pengcubfiles mina after seeing their nayeon unnie on the last day of the showcase watching them live, and giving them heartwarming support 🥺🥹 pic.twitter.com/ca4vOCV0Wb

ron @imyeonnz Nayeon : “They weren't great at Korean and had to be apart from their parents at such a young age and couldn't spend time with friends or family and just worked hard as trainees... When did so much time pass that they're releasing an album in their home country.” pic.twitter.com/ogKElUXK4J

minaaa☁️ @minaspingu they were really touched to see her at the showcase 🥺🥺🥺

pic.twitter.com/9pytsn6caB you can hear how shaky their "unnie..." sounded when misamo finally spotted nayeon in the crowdthey were really touched to see her at the showcase 🥺🥺🥺

#1 mihyun enjoyer @dubyoui imagine feeling sad bc you’re too far from the stage but then nayeon is literally seating with you in the same row pic.twitter.com/oVK1zf9EvG

What's more, a particular segment during the event included showing special VCR tapes to the idols and the audience, in which the other TWICE members shared heartfelt supportive messages to MISAMO.

While the sub-unit could be seen on the verge of crying, member Jeongyeon broke into tears herself in her VCR tape.

Moreover, ONCEs present at the venue also seemed to get emotional at this display of team spirit and friendship.

More on TWICE's Nayeon and MISAMO

While fans were already delighted to see TWICE's Nayeon at the show, the artist herself was seen enjoying the showcase of her fellow groupmates.

She even made sure to capture and upload heartwarming moments from the show to her Instagram story, which is also receiving a lot of love from fans. Here's a glimpse.

Meanwhile, MISAMO's EP, Masterpiece, released on July 26, 2023, and contains seven tracks - Do not touch, Behind The Curtain, Marshmallow, Funny Valentine, It's not easy for you, Rewind you, and Bouquet.

All three members of the sub-group lent their words to some of the songs.

In recent news, Masterpiece landed the number one spot on iTunes' top albums chart in 21 countries, amidst other feats achieved by the sensational trio.