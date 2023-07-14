"Deserves to be in museum": TWICE's MISAMO’s artistic Do Not Touch MV has fans swooning over their visuals

MISAMO, made up of the three Japanese members of the K-pop girl group TWICE - Mina, Sana, and Momo - has dropped a dreamy, artistic music video for its new song Do Not Touch, on Thursday, July 13. The song belongs to the sub-group's first mini-album, Masterpiece, which is set to release on July 26 soon.

The Do Not Touch MV looks like an art project with several references to classical art pieces, ranging from Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, Fragonard's The Swing, to Gustav Klimt's The Tree of Life, and more.

Fans are particularly fond of the strong lyrics that are a metaphor for setting boundaries as per consent, expressed through the medium of such timeless art. The lyrics talk about how the trio cannot be touched like one cannot touch art in museums.

"MISAMO ARE THE ART ITSELF": Mina (Mi), Sana (Sa), and Momo (Mo)'s sub-group journey and fan reactions

MISAMO's Masterpiece is the group's debut Japanese mini album. Reportedly, the members themselves were involved in the lyric writing of some of the songs of the album. While member Mina lent her words to the song, It's Not Easy For You, Sana helped pen the track Rewind You, whereas member Momo was involved in writing Funny Valentine. Do Not Touch is the trio's second pre-release song disclosed ahead of the release of Masterpiece, the first being Marshmallow, which was released on June 16.

The album also contains MISAMO's January 2023 release, Bouquet, which was well-received and featured as an OST for the Japanese drama, Liason: Children's Heart Clinic. The song made a splash by topping numerous LINE and AWA charts, ranking 32 on the Japan Hot 100, and claiming second spots on Oricon and iTunes Japan.

ONCEs (TWICE fans) all around the world, who were awaiting MISAMO's debut venture, are leaving joyous reactions on Twitter in favor of the visual appeal and the lyrics of Do Not Touch.

Meanwhile, Masterpiece includes seven tracks; apart from the two pre-releases and Bouquet, the other songs are Behind The Curtain, Funny Valentine, It's Not Easy For You, and Rewind You. ONCEs globally are awaiting the trio's sub-unit debut on July 26 with bated breaths.

TWICE recently wrapped up its Ready To Be world tour on July 9, 2023, taking its final bow in Atlanta. Lately, fans have been concerned about member Sana's recent decline in health and her shrinking frame, especially because the idol collapsed during the group's tour concert for Ready To Be in Chicago recently.

In other TWICE news, member Jihyo is warming up to make her much-awaited solo debut with mini-album ZONE on August 18, set to be released at 1:00 pm KST.

