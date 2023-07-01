"Please don't throw things at the members": TWICE's Dahyun's fans call out ONCEs after she was hit by a stuffed toy at Chicago concert

TWICE's Dahyun's fans have called out their fellow ONCEs for poor behavior after a fan threw a stuffed toy at the idol on stage at the group's June 29 concert in Chicago. The Fancy singers are currently on their Ready To Be world tour in North America and are entertaining their fans at their Chicago tour stop. While ONCEs are thoroughly enjoying the concert, there are some unpleasant incidents that have left a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Most of the time, when ONCEs want to give TWICE members a present, they either pass it on via their security officials or throw it on stage, asking the members to catch it. However, this doesn't always go well. Recently, at their encore performance in Chicago, a ONCE present in the audience threw a stuffed toy at TWICE's Dahyun, and it hit her hip. Though she was visibly shocked, she smiled and seemed to tell the fan that she was alright.

However, ONCEs are enraged on the idol's behalf and took to social media to warn fans not to throw things on stage. "Please don’t throw things at the members," @Chienmyoi wrote, pleading with fans to treat TWICE's Dahyun and other members better.

TWICE's Dahyun's fans warn fellow ONCEs to maintain decorum and etiquette while at concerts

The unnamed fan throwing a stuffed toy at TWICE's Dahyun visibly enraged ONCEs online. While most individuals understand that the fan just wanted to gift Dahyun the stuffed toy and hence threw it in her direction, they believed it is inexcusable behavior as it goes against concert etiquette.

Additionally, the Cheer Up singer was shocked and taken aback. However, she held her composure, smiled, and notified the fan that she was doing okay. ONCEs argued that even if it was a mere stuffed toy, throwing any item without permission was rude and potentially dangerous.

In recent times, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha at her concert and another fan threw their mother's ashes at singer PINK's concert, which did not go down well with the singer.

Hence, ONCEs have called out fans and urged them to behave well at the group's concerts.

Even during NCT DREAM's The Dream Show: In A Dream tour, a lot of fans present at the concert threw items on stage, sometimes even hitting the members.

ONCEs believe the fan who threw the stuffed toy at Dahyun, should have called out her name and gently passed it to her on stage or asked other fans to do the needful. In a previous instance, a fan simply wanted to give TWICE's Dahyun a bouquet of her favorite flowers. They repeatedly called out her name to get her attention and then passed on the bouquet to her, proclaiming their love for her.

TWICE is currently on its fifth world tour

TWICE is currently on its fifth World Tour called Ready to Be World Tour, which is named after the group's eponymous 12th EP. The tour began in South Korea's Olympic Gymnastics Arena on April 15, 2023, amidst much fanfare.

Currently, the group is in the midst of the North American leg of the tour, which started on June 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with 50,000 fans. The idols are now set to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on June 2 and 3 and will wrap their U.S. tour on July 9. They will go on a break in August and will perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 2 and 3.

