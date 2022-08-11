JYP Entertainment announces digital albums to move towards environmental sustainability

K-pop agency JYP Entertainment became the latest company to roll out their ESG strategy when they announced in a report earlier this month that they have decided to do away with physical album sales in a step towards environmental sustainability.

The company, in their annual ESG report, claimed:

"JYP Entertainment will create a K-pop culture where the entertainment industry and the environment can continue to co-exist through content containing environmental values".

The decision comes as part of JYP's ESG strategy after several media and public debates on the unsustainable nature of the K-pop industry, especially with regard to album sales.

JYP Ent announces that they will no longer release physical albums.

This change is part of a project to be a more sustainable company, reducing the amount of material used in album packaging.

JYP Entertainment seeks to replace physical albums with digital versions

JYP Entertainment is home to K-pop mega acts like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids and previously GOT7( their contract with JYP has now ended).

During the presentation of the company's Leaders of Change annual report, founder Park Jin-young stated that the company is working to "raise awareness of environmental campaigns" and "brainstorming to find the most environmentally friendly way to replace and reform the CDs of our artists."

In JYP's ESG report, the co shares it is preparing various digital albums to replace physical CDs. Only physical photo cards will be provided whereas all the other content will be accessed via digital code.

In their latest report, the agency announced the decision to completely do away with physical albums and replace CDs by launching digital-based album formats. The only physical item fans will receive with album purchases are photo cards, and various eco-friendly options are being considered for the production of those and other merchandise.

The report states:

“We will actively utilise eco-friendly materials such as biodegradable plastic made from nature and upcycling products using discarded waste, and expand the reusable products that can be reused several times, such as clothes, eco-bags and tumblers using natural materials”

JYP Entertainment's decision is significant considering that the sale of CDs and vinyl records generated 19.2% of the sector's worldwide revenue in 2021. In South Korea, physical sales alone account for 32.4% of 2021 revenues. However, the growing trend of mass album purchases to collect photocards has stirred up quite the controversy, with many people pointing out its adverse impacts on the environment.

According to the Korea Customs's stats, album exports in 2021 were 31*% higher than 2020. While album sales have increased, the fact that the albums are not used for their original purpose but are immediately abandoned is an emerging environmental problem.

Unfortunately fans don't care about environmental impact when it comes to validating their faves through bulk buying physicals.

I hope SM and YG follow suit despite fandom backlash.



Discarding physicals have become an environmental issue so this is commendable.
Unfortunately fans don't care about environmental impact when it comes to validating their faves through bulk buying physicals.
I hope SM and YG follow suit despite fandom backlash.

Fans often buy albums in bulk to increase their chances of being selected to attend fan-signs or autograph sessions, since there is practically no chance of being selected for fan signs by purchasing one or two albums.

Victon introduces environmentally friendly album purchases by only sending photocards
Kpoppies need to catch this idea. It's actually brilliant given that there's a bunch who are obsessed with collecting photo cards (that's a personal choice you do you but this is a good alternative ESPECIALLY for those of you who bulk buy albums

selling (and bulk buying) physical albums is very irresponsible sustainability wise: producing tons of goods that will end up in the trash because of charts and photo cards is exactly the ignorant billion dollar corporation stuff that blames us for using straws

In addition, many typical K-pop merchandise items are made of single-use plastics and the highly profitable market for such merchandise has expanded thanks to social media, with fan communities valuing members who show their support for artists through performative consumerism.

JYP Entertainment has implemented other environmentally responsible policies in the past

JYP Entertainment has always led the way by taking decisive steps towards a cleaner planet, inspiring corporates to understand the importance of initiative in environmental sustainability. They were the first entertainment company to implement K-RE100, a campaign for companies to fund 100% of their energy requirements through renewable resources.

JYP: First ent co to implement K-RE100, a campaign for companies to fund 100% of a company's energy through renewable resources. Also contributing $$ to Love Earth

That apart, JYP runs an eco-friendly corporate social responsibility business called 'Love Earth' and is also a member of '1% for the Planet', a global network to provide funding and support for environmental groups.

JYPe will no longer be releasing physical albums and buyers will only receive photo cards while the rest of the inclusions can be accessed through a digital code

They plan on starting this soon



"will create KPOP culture where entertainment industry and the environment can continue to coexist"
but will literally launch NFT projects, if only the fans didn't go after their asses back then, they wouldn't have terminated that contract, you know JYP we don't forget!

Earlier this year, it was revealed that JYP Entertainment and fintech company Dunamu had agreed to terminate a prior agreement about establishing a joint venture for the creation of NFTs. The decision came in response to backlash from fans over the environmentally harmful effects of NFT on the planet.

Other K-pop agencies implementing ESG policies

ESG is short for Environmental, social, and governance and is criteria used to screen investments based on corporate policies and to encourage companies to act responsibly.

Mass purchase of albums by fans to boost their favourite K-pop groups' popularity has led to an equally large scale disposal of these albums, thereby increasing plastic production and consumption.

In light of this, many K-pop agencies have now implemented various environmentally conscious policies in the name of ESG, such as selling photo cards in the albums along with a QR code for the digital version of the album, instead of the customary vinyls.

Hybe plans to establish a complete ESG strategy under her guidance. Released BTS member J-Hope's album without a CD and only qr code, card holder and photo cards.

SM: Forming an ESG working group to analyze ESG impact on all areas. Report from this group will be published this year. Released NCT Dream's album Beatbox with eco friendly materials.

YG: Begun to use certified eco friendly paper, soy ink and biodegradable plastic for the albums. Some of BP's 5th Anniversary merch was made with eco friendly materials.



YG: Begun to use certified eco friendly paper, soy ink and biodegradable plastic for the albums. Some of BP's 5th Anniversary merch was made with eco friendly materials.
IST: Issues digital platform albums with only physical photocards

At the time of writing this article, JYP Entertainment had not yet set a date for their shift from physical to digital albums.

